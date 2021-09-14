Robert L. “Bob” Fox went to be with the Lord on September 12, 2021 at 3:05 p.m. at Clarion Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was 92 years old.
Born November 19, 1928 in East Brady, he was the son of the late Burton R. and Dorothy Clark Fox.
He attended Union School District where he excelled in music and the marching band, playing the tuba. That horn followed him home for lunch and back.
He then joined the U.S. Army and once basic training was over they asked the privates, “Does anyone play music?” and the drill sergeant continued, “not a radio.” So they inducted him into the army band.
Mr. Fox spent AIT studying his heart’s desire, playing the tuba. After that, he was sent to Colorado Springs to an airforce base and joined a band of some 600 pieces and played the tuba.
He married June Avanelle Miller on June 3, 1948 in Mayport. She went to be with the Lord on September 8, 2015.
Mr. Fox worked at the Rex Hide Corp. for 30 years until they moved to Tyler, Texas. He was the last person leaving the plant at shut down.
He became an employee of Union School District where he retired from. He worked in all three school buildings where he loved the students.
After retirement, the Union School District honored him at the Veterans Day Celebration with a Union High School Diploma. It was a great day for him and his family.
Mr. Fox was devout Christian from his wedding day until his death. He held many positions in the Church of God at Fairmount City and served as a Sunday School Superintendent and on the board of trustee’s for many years.
Survivors include his three sons, Ronald L. Fox and his wife, Edie, of Clarion, Gary G. Fox and his wife, Tricia, of Snow Shoe and Mark D. Fox and his wife, Cindy, of Clarion; seven grandchildren, Kristina Robinson and her husband, Stoney, of Texas, Brian Fox and his wife, Heather, of Clarion, Chris Fox of Rimersburg, Elizabeth Corbett of New York, Fulton Fox of Snow Shoe, Dylan Fox and his wife, Lindsey, of Clarion and Mason Cramer of Mill Hall; 12 great- grandchildren, Christian, Rona Lee, Grace, Eliana, Brian Henry, Mahela, Georgia, Cooper, Ada, Philip “Ferg,” Ophelia and Rowan; a great-great grandson, Levi; and siblings, Jack Fox and his wife, Pearl, of Towanda, Beverly Fox Bross and her husband, Bob, of Florida, and Shirley Cole of Distant.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Nicholas Fox; and three brothers, Burton Fox Jr., Sheldon Fox and James Fox.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the Burns Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. in Rimersburg.
Military Honors will be accorded by the American Legion Honor Guard Post No. 0454 and the VFW Post No. 7132 of Rimersburg at 12:45 p.m.
Funeral services will follow in the funeral home at 1 p.m., with Lay Minister Brenda Haws presiding.
Interment will take place in Mount Zion Cemetery in Oak Ridge.
In lieu of flowers, memorials or donations can be made in Bob’s name to the Jerusalem United Church of Christ, 527 Main Street, P.O. Box 307, Rimersburg, PA 16248.