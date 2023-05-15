Robert L. “Redbone” McCullough, 80, of Rimersburg, passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.
Born January 26, 1943, in Rimersburg, he was the son of Merle Lewis and Myrtle (Johns) McCullough.
Robert proudly served in the U.S. Navy and was a member of the Rimersburg VFW and the American Legion.
He previously worked as a truck driver for Bracken Construction, Dave Lucas Trucking and most recently as a driver for Clarion County Meals on Wheels.
Robert enjoyed fishing, hunting, taking walks and watching westerns.
He also enjoyed spending time with his family and catching up with his friends at the VFW each day exactly at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Robert will be lovingly remembered for his friendly personality and his love of talking to everyone.
His memory will be cherished by his son, Terry McCullough of Rimersburg; daughter, Diana Hilles and husband, LeRoy Burlingame, of Rimersburg; four grandchildren, Lance Fancher and wife, Shanelle, Brianna McCullough, Mollee McCullough and Cassidy McCullough; great-grandchild, Noelle Fancher; and his brother, James McCullough and wife, Connie, of Rimersburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his loving wife, Barbara J. McCullough, whom he married on September 26, 1970, and who passed away on April 22, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. and from 5 p.m. until the time of services at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home in Rimersburg.
Military Honors will be presented by American Legion Post No. 454 and VFW Post No. 7132.
Memorial contributions may be made in Robert’s memory to Rimersburg Veterans Memorial Park, P.O. Box 705, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
For those wishing to send an online condolence to Robert’s family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.