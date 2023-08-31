HARRISBURG – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn recently announced new grant funding totaling $1,397,400 for all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and snowmobile facilities and trails in Pennsylvania.
“Thousands of avid ATV and snowmobile riding enthusiasts recreate in Pennsylvania annually and DCNR supports projects that improve upon and expand these types of motorized recreation opportunities across the Commonwealth,” Dunn said. “The fall grant round opened earlier this month and we encourage municipalities and organizations to apply before the Sept. 29 deadline.”
The investments from the ATV Management Restricted Account and Snowmobile Management Restricted Account will support construction or maintenance of ATV and snowmobile trails and facilities. Grant recipients include:
- Rock Run Recreation, Inc., $677,200 to rehabilitate approximately 30.5 miles of the 140-mile ATV trail system at Rock Run Recreation Area in Chest Township, Cambria County and Chest Township, Clearfield County.
The department can award grants two times each year to municipalities and organizations for development of publicly accessible ATV and snowmobile trails and facilities.
The fall ATV and Snowmobile grant round opened on Aug. 1 and closes on Sept. 29.
Grants are open to municipalities, nonprofit and for-profit organizations.
Proposed snowmobile and ATV related projects eligible for DCNR grants include planning, land acquisition, development, rehabilitation, maintenance, purchase of equipment for maintenance and construction, and development of educational programs related to snowmobile and ATV trails and facilities.
No match is required for this funding; however, applications providing matching funding will be given additional consideration.