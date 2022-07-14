The grandstand audience will be sitting on the edge of their seats Friday night when the All American Rodeo Company returns to the Jefferson County Fair.
The rodeo will include bareback bronc riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, girls breakaway roping team roping, calf roping and bull riding.
All American Rodeo Company is owned by Donna and Greg Kennard, of Fredonia. Retired emergency services workers, they have always had an interest in agriculture and the western lifestyle.
They are the parents of five children — Gabrielle, Taylor and Dylan Murphy, and Christian and Anagrace Kennard.
Dylan has been riding bulls since he was 15 years old, and Christian since he was 10. Anagrace has been competing as a barrel racer and a breakaway roper since she was 7. She will be competing in the girls breakaway roping at the rodeo. Dylan bought his first bull when he was 17 and has been raising and training bucking bulls ever since.
Donna Kennard said her “family had a small arena on their poultry farm and was producing bullring events on a small scale. An opportunity arose two years ago for Dylan to take over Rawhide Rodeo Company when the owner wanted to retire. We as a family decided this was the direction our family wanted to take for our future. We purchased all the livestock, equipment and membership cards.”
All American Rodeo Company produces rodeo in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, New York, New Jersey and Maine.
“We have a wonderful crew of workers that are like family to us,” she said. “Our mission is to bring wholesome family entertainment in a safe, family-friendly environment.”