Roger S. Carrier, 80, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Wednesday afternoon, March 2, 2022, at his home.
Born January 23, 1942, in Alcola, he was the son of the late Stanley E. and Mary E. (Shick) Carrier.
Mr. Carrier was a photographer who owned and ran Carrier Studio. Later in life, he worked 15 years as a custodian at Redbank Valley High School.
He attended the First Church of God in New Bethlehem and was active in the youth group and the van ministry.
He married Esther V. (Doverspike) on June 15, 1997. She survives.
Survivors also include two daughters, Pamela Sifinski (Randy) and Vicky McGinnis, both of Brookville, Esther’s two sons, Wayne Truitt (Darla) and Richard Truitt (Rachel), both of New Bethlehem; 11 grandchildren, Danielle Delp (Jesse McNutt), Zachary Moore (Rachael Jordan), Andrea Hollies (Josh), Rachel Jenneret (Dan), Kayla Wonderling (Josh Faulk), Ryan Truitt (Jennifer Shaffer), Kim Nelson (Ricky), Miranda Finland (Justin), Ryan McCanna (Tori Sayers), Branden Truitt (Johnelle Troutman) and Bria Truitt; 24 great-grandchildren, Alessa, Addison, John, Joey, Jonah, Abigail, Colton, Ella, Nolan, Dominick, Hayden, Adessa, Bentley, Myles, Waylon, Caden, Xander, Mia, Ellie, Zach, Hunter, Jesi, Brooke and Rodney; and a half-sister, June Smith.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the First Church of God in New Bethlehem with the Rev. Zach Lays and the Rev. Randy Hopper co-officiating.
Burial will be in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Church of God Youth Fund for IYC or Redbank Valley High School Bible Club.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.