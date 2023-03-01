Roger V. Bowser, 92, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Monday evening, February 27, 2023 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
Born January 8, 1931 in Distant, he was the son of the late Herbert I. and Grace I. (Shumaker) Bowser.
He married Thelma L. (Drayer) Bowser on October 26, 1952. She preceded him in death on December 12, 2003.
Roger worked as a driller for Toy Drilling Company.
He attended the Oakland Church of God in Distant.
Survivors include two sons, Jeffrey C. Bowser and his wife, Rhonda, of Distant and Brian E. Bowser and his wife, Dorothy, of Portsmouth, Va.; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Joan Facemyer and her husband, Frank, of New Bethlehem.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was also preceded in death by a son, Terry Lynn Bowser, and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 3, 2023, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Oakland Church of God in Distant.
The funeral service will follow the time of visitation at 5 p.m. at the church, with the Rev. Jimmy Swogger officiating.
Interment will be in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.