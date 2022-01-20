JOHNSONBURG — The Rolfe Beagle Club in Johnsonburg will again offer its popular coyote and fox hunt or trap over two weekends in February, according to a press release. The 6th annual event will take place from February 11-13 and then again on the following weekend of February 18-20.
Registration for both weekends must be received or postmarked no later than Thursday, Feb. 10, if you hunt or trap over both weekends. Registration must be received or postmarked no later than Thursday, Feb. 17 if you are going to participate in the second weekend only. All registrations must be received at the Rolfe Beagle Club, 1016 Long Level Road, Johnsonburg, PA 15845. Registration must include a phone number or an email. Questions may be addressed to wlhab9@gmail.com.
Weigh-in is at 4 p.m. every day. Categories include coyote, fox, and largest female coyote or fox. Additional information at the Facebook Page, Rolfe Beagle Club.