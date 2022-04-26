BROOKVILLE — Brookville Area School Board members applauded Hickory Grove students and teachers Monday night for a project recently completed to help students they have never seen.
Hickory Grove principal Andy Collins said, “When we recognized the need” of what is happening in Ukraine, “our school came together and said, ‘Let’s really try to help in some way.’ Sometimes it’s easy to ask for donations and just send some money over.” Knowing that the schools near Ukraine “were getting low on supplies” because of so many Ukrainians seeking refuge, Hickory Grove students decided to collect school supplies as a service-learning project.
Describing their project to the school board were fifth-graders Ainsley Blake, Joe Brosius, Jocelyn Gardner, Claren McQuown and Landon Smith, accompanied by teachers Jill McLaughlin and Cortney McQuown. In their slide-show presentation they said, “Ukrainian students had to flee their country because of the war between Russia and Ukraine. We felt that education was important and would help the children have a feeling of normalcy in their lives.”
Collins said the goal of the project was “to get two boxes per grade level and send them out to a country near Ukraine.” He said counselor Kristen Drake and teacher Heidi Afton “worked hard to find a direct contact, which is really important. We are not just sending these supplies somewhere and hope they get to the right place to help the students. We have a direct contact that is going to make sure these supplies get to the right people.”
He said one concern was “how much is it going to cost to ship these eight boxes almost 5,000 miles from Brookville?” Fifth-grade students came up with the solution.
They learned to write business letters as part of the project and mailed the letters to local businesses asking for monetary donations to help cover the shipping costs. Fifth-graders mailed 34 letters and have now received $2,670 from 17 donations.
Total shipping costs for the eight boxes of school supplies was “just over $1,480. The remaining money will be used to purchase and ship additional supplies,” they said.
The boxes are expected to reach their destination in two or three weeks, Collins said.
Each grade level at Hickory Grove participated in the project. Third-graders collected pencils and notebooks. Tissues and crayons were gathered by fourth-graders. Construction paper and scissors were donated by fifth-graders and sixth-graders completed the collection with glue and pencils.
Looking at the success of the project, Collins said, “When you help somebody, it always turns out bigger and better than you thought. And that is exactly what happened here. This is a proud moment for our school. It is a proud moment because it was everybody in the school working together. It was our community. It was our family sending in supplies. I can’t say enough good things about this project. I think our community and the school working together is exactly how this became bigger and better than we thought.”
School board president Don Gill said, “It goes without saying this is huge for the community, the community coming together and supporting our kids, and our kids supporting other communities. I told the kids I am proud of them and their classmates because of what they did, all the work they put into it. When we see them do things out of their element, it sometimes makes us want to do things out of our element. I applaud them, I appreciate their efforts and I hope it keeps going.”
“I want to thank the students, first and foremost; also their teachers and the parents,” board member Erin Schiafone said. “This just doesn’t happen out of thin air. Congrats to all of you.”
Board member Fred Park said, “I believe one thing — all of us have an opportunity to do is to make a difference in someone else’s life. This activity certainly demonstrates that. As I watched this take place, I don’t believe there is anything more meaningful than to have activities build upon the things we learn in the classroom, and put those to a practical use. This was an excellent project that has an impact on our students, but also on students 5,000 miles away.”
Board member Chris Rhodes said, “I am moved by what the community, the school district, these students, have done. It really touched my heart. The way you make the world a better place is one random act of kindness at a time. Well done.”