The Steelers’ receivers aren’t as good as most people are saying.
They are better.
I think Diontae Johnson is the best of a talented bunch. Apparently, Ben Roethlisberger believes the same thing. His choice of targets is telling. His first three passes Sunday in the stunning 23-16 win at Buffalo went to Johnson. Roethlisberger threw at him 10 times, two more than he did at JuJu Smith-Schuster and five more than at Chase Claypool. That was a continuation from last season, when he targeted Johnson 144 times, significantly more than Smith-Schuster (128) and Claypool (109).
Johnson justified Roethlisberger’s faith against the Bills with a spectacular 5-yard touchdown catch, the Steelers’ only offensive touchdown Sunday. He kept his concentration on a tipped ball by cornerback Levi Wallace, who was in tight coverage, as he did a toe-tap that was very much Antonio Brown-like.
You can’t pay a receiver a better compliment than by mentioning him in the same sentence with the great AB.
It’s no wonder Roethlisberger was “very scared” when Johnson went down with what looked like might be a serious lower-body injury late in the first quarter. But Johnson missed just three plays and returned for the next series, much to Roethlisberger’s delight.
“He’s a phenomenal football player,” Roethlisberger said after the unlikely road win against a 6 1/2 -point favorite, a Bills team that Mike Tomlin called “an AFC giant.”
“He’s a guy that is an incredible talent,” Roethlisberger added about Johnson. “His ball skills are through the roof. Just awesome.”
Johnson also drew two defensive holding penalties. The first negated an interception by cornerback Tre’Davious White, the second starting the Steelers’ clinching field-goal drive.
For Johnson, it was sweet redemption. In the Steelers’ loss at Buffalo in December, he had two early drops and was benched for the rest of the first half by Tomlin.
“He’s a competitor,” Tomlin said.
So are Smith-Schuster and Claypool.
Roethlisberger often refers to Smith-Schuster as the Steelers’ No. 1 receiver and was delighted when he returned to the team in the offseason as a free agent, despite being offered more by the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens. Roethlisberger absolutely loves Smith-Schuster’s toughness and competitiveness and calls him the best third-down receiver in the NFL. Smith-Schuster had four catches against the Bills, none bigger than his 24-yard, back-shoulder catch that beat cornerback Taron Johnson on the clinching field-goal drive.
Then, there was Claypool, who was involved in four key plays in the second half. He made a terrific catch for a 22-yard gain against White to set up the Steelers’ first field goal. He had a 25-yard run off an end-around play to set up another field goal. He always seems to draw at least one pass-interference penalty in every game and did so again, this time for 26 yards against Wallace on the Steelers’ touchdown drive. And he made a 14-yard catch on a perfect throw by Roethlisberger on a 3rd-and-8 play on the clinching field-goal drive.
Johnson, Smith-Schuster and Claypool are as good as any set of receivers in the NFL.
Maybe the best, actually.
And Roethlisberger has so much more.
Eric Ebron was targeted just twice against the Bills and made a 19-yard catch down the middle on a 3rd-and-4 play. That set up a field goal.
Rookie Pat Freiermuth made the most of his one chance, turning it into a 24-yard gain. That set up another field goal.
It’s nice to think Roethlisberger and No. 1 pick Najee Harris will have a little better connection in the games ahead. Roethlisberger missed him open twice Sunday, once behind him and once over his head. Harris had just one catch for 4 yards. He is too good of a receiver to be contained like that for long.
The Steelers’ receivers are lucky to have Roethlisberger, who, at 39, still has the arm to make all of the throws. He was at his calming best in the second half when the Bills led 10-0 in front of their raucous crowd. He kept his offense together and brought the Steelers back.
But Roethlisberger is pretty lucky, too. He has a bunch of highly skilled receivers to make plays for him. They make him a better quarterback.