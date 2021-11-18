Ronald A. Beveridge, 87, of Sligo, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021 at Clarion Hospital.
Born August 20, 1934 in Coal City, he was the son of Robert B. and Anna (Siverling) Beveridge.
He was a 1952 graduate of Clarion-Limestone High School.
Mr. Beveridge began his working career at the age of 15 in the coal mines with his father and brothers.
He owned and operated Ron’s Leather Shop for over 50 years out of his home.
Mr. Beveridge retired in 1996 from Brockway Glass and the former Parker Glass Company.
Ron enjoyed taking photos.
He and his wife, Lepha, loved to travel, especially to Disney World, Branson and Dollywood. They also enjoyed camping in Cook Forest.
Ronald is accompanied in death by his loving wife, Lepha (Harriger) Beveridge, who passed the following day, on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.
His memory will be cherished by his son, Pastor Brock Beveridge of Sligo; his daughter, Mandy O’Neil and husband, Jeff, of Knox; grandchildren, Justin O’Neil and wife, Megan, Amanda McCoy and husband, Eric, and Sheldon O’Neil and wife, Chelsea; two great-granddaughters, Ashlyn O’Neil and Elizabeth O’Neil; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, the Rev. Harry Beveridge, Robert Beveridge, Floyd Beveridge, David Beveridge and John Beveridge; and his sisters, Elizabeth “Naomi” Beveridge, Avonel Koi and Rosella Weeks.
Services will be private.
Interment will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Callensburg.
Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Sligo United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 127, Sligo, PA 16255 or the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 16205.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
To send an online condolence to the family or to view a video tribute, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.