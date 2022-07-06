Ronald E. Black, 89, of Sligo, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Born May 20, 1933 in Callensburg, he was the son of Forest and Arveda (Morris) Black.
Ron attended Callensburg and Sligo Area Schools.
He graduated from Sligo High School in 1950.
He married his high school sweetheart, Bonnie Jane Dinger, on June 19, 1954. After 63 years of marriage, she preceded him in death on July 7, 2017.
Ron was employed by U.S. Corrugated and Timberline Packaging in Knox for 43 years.
He was a member of Parker Allegheny Canby Lodge, Venango Lodge of Perfection, New Castle Consistory and the Zem Zem Shrine of Erie.
He was a life-long member of the Sligo Presbyterian Church.
In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking.
He especially enjoyed building and shooting Kentucky Long Rifles, with which he won many prizes.
Survivors include two sons, Eric Black and his wife, Linda, of Strattanville, and Edward Black and his wife, Sue, of Lake City Fla.; and a grandson, Evan Black, and his wife, Elizabeth, of Brookville.
The family suggests memorials be made to the Sligo Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 310, Sligo, PA 16255.
All services will be private.
Interment will be in the Sligo Cemetery.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Varner Funeral Home in Sligo.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.