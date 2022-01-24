Ronald E. Shaffer, 85, of Tionesta, formerly of New Bethlehem, died Friday, January 21, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Born September 27, 1936 in Fairmount City, Clarion County, he was the son of the late Ken and Betty (Bish) Shaffer.
He married Donna (Brewer) Shaffer on December 17, 1955 in Punxsutawney. She survives.
Mr. Shaffer worked for Tionesta Sand and Gravel as the Office Manager and Corporate Secretary for over 50 years, first working for owner Joseph Sherman, then for Jack Sherman. The Sherman family has meant so much to Ron, Donna and to their family over these many years.
Ron was a devoted Christian and held leadership roles at both the Tionesta Church of God and the Oakland Church of God in Distant.
He was a loving husband and a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was an excellent role model to his entire family, as well as to others.
Ron and his wife were frequently seen at many high school sporting events. Additionally, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and loved spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Doug Shaffer and his wife, Marie, of North Myrtle Beach, S.C.; three grandchildren, Kenny Shaffer of North Myrtle Beach, Julie Woodson and her husband, Russell “Woody,” of Little River, S.C. and Nikki Shaffer of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; two great-granddaughters, Kaylee and McKenzie Woodson, also of Little River, S.C.; a brother, Don Shaffer and his wife, Jane, of Minneapolis, Minn.; several nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Denny and Tom.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Tionesta Church of God in Tionesta.
A celebration of Ron’s life (funeral service) will follow the visitation at noon, with close friend, Pastor Earl E. Flick of the Canoe Ridge Church of God of Rossiter officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorials in Ron’s honor to be directed to the Tionesta Church of God Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 247, Tionesta, PA 16353.
The Shaffer family would like to thank the North 2nd Floor Nursing Staff of UPMC Northwest for the compassion, love and care given to Ron and shown to his immediate family.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta.
Messages of sympathy may be left at www.wimerfuneralhome.com.