Ronald H. Foringer, 86, of New Bethlehem passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023 at his residence.
Born February 2, 1937 in New Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Henry and Alice (Miller) Foringer.
He married Janet E. (Males) Foringer on October 25, 1958. She survives.
Ronald proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1956 to 1958.
He worked at the Owens-Illinois Plant in Clarion.
Mr. Foringer was a member of the Leatherwood Church in New Bethlehem.
Survivors include his wife, Janet of New Bethlehem; two daughters, Linda Moore and her husband, Vernon, of St. David, Ariz. and Lisa Nicholson and her husband, Nick, of Pickens, S.C.; a son-in-law, Willis Collett of DuBois; four grandchildren, Dustin Moore and his wife, Mellissa, of Silver City, N.M., Tyler Moore of Phoenix, Ariz., Brooke Little of Greenville, S.C., and Kelsey Bauer and her husband, Zach, of Phoenixville; and a great-grandson, Vernon Moore of Silver City, N.M.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Laurie J. Collett; and three brothers, Donald Foringer, Richard Foringer and Gary Foringer.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will follow the visitation at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Doug Henry officiating.
Interment will take place in the Leatherwood Cemetery, Porter Township.
Although flowers are appreciated, the family requests memorial donations be made in Ronald’s name to the Clarion Forest VNA, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.