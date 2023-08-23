Ronald Harold “Great Papa” Wise CWO2 Retired, 76, of McKean Township, went peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, August 14, 2023 at his home, with his loving wife and daughters by his side.
Born November 30, 1946 in Oak Ridge, he was the son of the late Harold C. and Jane C. (Shaffer) Wise.
Ronald served in the U.S. Army for 22 years until his retirement.
He loved his family and friends wholeheartedly, and would make anyone feel like family
He was a life-long follower of Jesus Christ.
Mr. Wise was an avid golfer and bowler.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Phillip Wise; one brother, Ed Wise; and many other family members and friends.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 53 years, Karen Irene Wade Wise; two daughters, Christina Thompson (Fred) and Rebecca Wise; one sister, Sue Moore (Jack); two brothers, Vern Sharrer (Nancy) and Jeff Wise (Lisa); one granddaughter, Amanda Thompson; and one great-granddaughter, Lianna Lindsey.
Funeral services were held at 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home in Erie.
Interment will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Family Hospice of Erie, 1700 Peach Street, No. 244, Erie, PA 16501.
