Ronald L. Boozer passed away on May 1, 2022 at the age of 60, after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Born January 1, 1962 in Brookville, he was the son of the late Charles A. and Violet P. (Nolf) Boozer.
Ron was a loving husband to Melanie (Wright) Boozer for 42 years and the father of Matt (Sarah) Boozer, Mindy (Ben) Rizzo and Macie Boozer (Nate Vasbinder). His legacy will also live on through his six granddaughters, Paiton and Ella Rizzo, Kaylee and Kynlee Boozer, and Maura and Arley Vasbinder. He also had an endearing relationship with their four Golden Retrievers, Ariat, Reese, Riley and Nala.
He graduated from Redbank Valley High School, Class of 1979.
Following graduation, he worked for Toy Drilling. He then became an entrepreneur, owning Boozer's Carpet and Linoleum and Colonial Flooring. Until becoming sick, he was employed by The Floor Layers Local No. 251.
When not working, he enjoyed hunting, farming and carpentry work. He also was an avid animal lover.
Survivors include his wife; children; grandchildren; four brothers, Kenny (Melissa) Boozer, Rick Boozer, Kevin Boozer, Jeff (Debra) Boozer; a brother-in-law, Jeff (Kathy) Wright; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 4, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Oakland Church of God in Distant.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at the church, with the Rev. Jimmy Swogger officiating.
Interment will follow at the Leatherwood Cemetery, Porter Township, Clarion County.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kessa’s Blessings, P.O. Box 15, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at alcornfuneralhome.com.