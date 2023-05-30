Ronald R. Saylor, 79, of Rimersburg, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023 at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.
Born May 31, 1943 in Rimersburg, he was the son of Harry T. and Betty M. (Lewis) Saylor.
Ron was a life-long farmer on his family farm. He retired from Saylor Farms after many years. In his younger years, he worked at McCalls Chicken Farm.
He raised miniature goats and enjoyed riding horses, gardening and woodworking. Ron could make anything.
His greatest joy was spending time with his great-grandchildren. He loved visiting with family and friends and telling stories.
His memory will be cherished by his loving wife of 59 years, Sue A. (Hill) Saylor; son, Barry W. Saylor of Brookville; daughter, Kandy S. Hepler and husband, Gary, of Rimersburg; grandchild, Corey Hepler and wife, Nicole; two great-grandchildren, Easton and Wyatt Hepler; sisters, Sarah “Peg” Connor of Rimersburg and Linda Nulph and husband, Carl, of New Bethlehem; and sister-in-law, Peg Saylor of Punxsutawney.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant baby boy; and brother, Robert E. Saylor.
At Ron’s request, services will be private.
Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home of Rimersburg.
