Ronald Thomas Stewart, 83, passed away at his home on Thursday, March 17, 2022 surrounded by his family.
Tom was born in St. Charles.
He was a graduate of Redbank Valley High School and a longtime resident of Norwood.
Tom (Ron), was a retired mechanical adjuster at Scott Paper Co.
He enjoyed boating, fishing, hunting, golfing, the casino and spending time with family.
Survivors include his loving wife, Donna (Rankin) Stewart; his sister-in-law, Rande Stewart; his three daughters, Cheryl Bates (John), Debra Mysuna (Greg) and Tammy Pfaff (Kevin); eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edmond Stewart and Hazel (Blair) Stewart, and his brother Douglas Stewart.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Griffith Funeral Chapel in Norwood.
Funeral services will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will be private on Friday.