The Steelers took an extended look at rookie tackle Broderick Jones in their preseason opener and liked what they saw of their No. 1 draft choice.
Jones did not start at left tackle in Tampa — incumbent Dan Moore Jr. did — but he played 49 of the 60 snaps in the 27-17 victory, more than any offensive player.
“We gave him big exposure,” coach Mike Tomlin said. “I like his demeanor. I like how he finished.”
Jones did not have to face several of the Buccaneers’ top defenders, including edge rusher Shaq Barrett, as they were held out of the game. But he nonetheless held the edge and protected the pocket after he replaced Moore.
Moore and the rest of the starting offensive line played one series and that was it.
“We’ll comb through specifically and look at hand usage and how he mixed up his protections and some of things that are very technical that are major components of this level of play,” Tomlin said of Jones.
Big plays at last
Preseason stats don’t count, of course, but the 33-yard catch-and-run touchdown by George Pickens and the 67-yarder by Calvin Austin III surpassed the longest touchdowns recorded by the offense in 2022 (31 yards).
The big plays were a welcome sight for the Steelers, even though it was just a preseason game.
“I mean, it shortens drives and the longer the drives go, we tend to see more negative things happening offensively,” quarterback Kenny Pickett said. “So when we score quick, it gets us points and gets us off the field so our guys can stay rested on the bench. So I am not against putting up points quick.”
Rudolph comes out swinging
As he did last year in the preseason, Mason Rudolph was very impressive when he played 23 snaps against the Buccaneers, most of any quarterback.
Rudolph completed 7 of 12 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown with a passer rating of 124.3. Included was the 67-yarder to Austin, hitting him perfectly in stride, and a 24-yard strike to Connor Heyward to set up a field goal.
Keep in mind Rudolph continues to do this despite playing mostly with second- and third-team players. He was disappointed he didn’t get a fair shot in last year’s training camp quarterback competition when he never got to play with the starters.
And there is no competition this year because Pickett is No. 1 and Mitch Trubisky is No. 2. Rudolph agreed to re-sign with the Steelers as the third quarterback when some of his free agent offers didn’t materialize after the draft.
Coming in hot
Inside linebacker Kwon Alexander saw extensive time against the Buccaneers, playing 23 snaps, and showed his physical style making several big plays.
Alexander stopped RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn on third down on the first series to force a punt and later had tackles for loss of 1 and 2 yards. But he also had a personal foul penalty for lowering his helmet on a tackle.
“You know, it’s just me and this is what I’m going to bring every day at practice, in every game,” Alexander said. “This is how I’m coming.”
The Steelers are the fourth team in four years for Alexander, who was signed two weeks ago to backup Elandon Roberts and Cole Holcomb.
“I’m loving it,” Alexander said. “I’m still learning the ins and outs, but I’ll figure it out. This is what I’ve been working on all day at camp and the past few weeks, just trying to figure it out.”