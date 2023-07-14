Roseann E. (Duncan) Walter, 89, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
Born September 1, 1933 in Punxsutawney, she was the daughter of Martin and Ruth (Melquist) Duncan.
She married David Walter Jr. on April 26, 1953. He preceded her in death on April 25, 2015.
Roseann held many different jobs. In her last few years of working she was a cashier.
In her spare time, she enjoyed being with family and friends.
In her early years, she volunteered at the Clarview Nursing Rehabilitation Center in Sligo and attended the United Church of Christ in Rimersburg.
Survivors include two daughters, Wendy Hutchings and her husband, David, of Eagle River, Alaska and Diane Pause of Ypsilanti, Mich.; five grandchildren, Kirby and Eryn Hutchings, Brandi Barnhouse, and Lindsay and D. Russell Pause; five great-grandchildren, Alexa, Rob and Samantha Pause, and Kenny and Gregory Barnhouse; a sister, Judy Phelon of Farmington, Conn.; a brother, Richard Duncan of Templeton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Aaron Barnhouse.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at the Varner Funeral Home in Rimersburg.
A memorial service will follow the hour of visitation at 11 a.m, with lay pastor Peggy Mortimer officiating.
Inurnment will follow in the Duncan Cemetery.
The family suggests memorials be made to Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library or Clarion Cancer Center.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.Varnerfuneralhome.com.