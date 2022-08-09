OFFENSIVE SIDE
It was a high-powered offense last year with offensive coordinator and former Brockway head coach Frank Varischetti dialing up the offense as then-freshman quarterback Brayden Fox threw for 2,598 yards, 22 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. Last year’s leading rusher in Carter Hickman is a senior this year as he racked up 648 yards and five touchdowns. Two of the top three wideouts also return with the graduation of Jalen Kosko as now-senior Alex Carlson led the team with 71 receptions, 791 yards and four touchdowns. Blake Pisarcik was the third leading receiver as a freshman, notching 681 yards on 39 receptions and six TDs.
DEFENSIVE SIDE
Last year’s junior duo of Seth Stewart and Tanner Guaglianone led the Rovers in tackles with 98 and 76, respectively. They’ll be expected to be the anchors once again and will look to improve on last year’s campaign as a whole — as the team averaged 23.1 points allowed per game. Hickman and Andrew Brubaker are the other top two returning tacklers from last season, as they were fifth and sixth.
OVERALL OUTLOOK
The Rovers will look to get its first winning season under head coach Jake Heigel, who enters his third year at the helm. Although they finished 4-6, a play here or there could’ve given them another win and likely a District 9 Class A playoff berth. That will be the goal in 2022 as the experience from last season should help as the Rovers shoot for their first winning season since 2018.