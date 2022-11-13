DuBOIS — Completing just two passes in nine attempts, the Brockway Rovers won a District 9 playoff game.
That’s been a phrase very applicable to Rovers football history, but not for quite a long time.
Saturday afternoon’s 7-3 win over Redbank Valley at E.J. Mansell Stadium landed the 8-4 Rovers into this Friday’s D-9 final against Port Allegany at Bradford starting at 7 p.m.
Both completions came on the only TD drive of the game, both caught by Mattie Brubaker from Brayden Fox, the second one going 45 yards to the end zone with 9:20 left in the second quarter.
“I guess I’ve rubbed off on Frankie (Varischetti) a little bit,” joked Rovers head coach Jake Heigel, very familiar with the power-running Rovers days of yesteryear and what his offensive co-ordinator has done with the team’s offense this year. “The way he’s adjusted our offense over the year has just been a testament to him as a coach, because it’s so easy to just do the same things over and over again when you know you’ve had success with it in the past.
“About mid-year, we took a look at our offense, we collectively realized we had to make a couple changes and we were really good at a couple things and really bad with others and we made the adjustment to the things we’re good at.”
Thus, the Rovers started the game with a 14-play drive — 11 runs by Jendy Cuello and three by quarterback Brayden Fox — that stalled with Cuello getting stuffed for a 5-yard loss on fourth-and-goal at the Redbank Valley 1.
Finishing with 166 yards on a whopping 41 carries, Cuello was otherwise brilliant on a day that saw him lose yards on just five of those carries.
“The game plan was to ride our line and ride him coming in,” Heigel said. “I cannot say enough how physical we played up front and how far Jendy has come from the first part of the year to where he let up at the end of a run to just punishing people when he’s getting close to first downs.”
The Rovers were emboldened with how their 34-28 loss to the Bulldogs during the regular season ended. They trailed 34-14 and had more than one missed opportunity, but finished strong with Cuello leading the way.
“Going into the first game, we had that (blowout loss) the year before,” Heigel said. “There were a lot of question marks in our guys’ heads. The best thing we did was get ourselves back in the game the first time this year, even losing was better than losing that game. It showed our guys that we are better than them and they showed it today, especially on defense. Nobody talks about our defense enough. We just make plays when we need to. I’m really proud of them.”
Cuello finished with 344 yards rushing on 73 carries in the two games against the Bulldogs with zero touchdowns.
“Cuello is a good runner and I think he’s the best in District 9 and that’s no disrespect to the Port guys,” said Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold, whose team finished 9-2. “Port runs a very different style of offense where they’re straight ahead. (Cuello) is an extremely good running back and we learned that after the first game and even with game-planning everything around stopping him, he still beat us.”
Of course, the Rovers don’t score without Cuello and his line doing the dirty work. But still, the Rovers scored thanks to a couple of huge pass plays.
Literally, a couple.
The Rovers forced the Bulldogs to punt after their long opening drive and faced a fourth-and-nine play from their own 9. On third down, the Rovers threw for the first time in the game and Fox’s pass over the middle to Dylan Hanna nearly went 91 yards to the end zone, but the ball was ever so slightly tipped by Bulldogs defender Rylan Rupp.
Standing in his own end zone, Fox, also the punter, saw Brubaker uncovered in the Bulldogs’ punt formation defense and he made the decision to throw. The completion went 23 yards to the Rovers’ 32.
“Brayden impressively saw that they had the coverage screwed up and for him to notice that they were out of position is extremely impressive on his part,” Heigel said.
After five Cuello runs and an incomplete pass, the Rovers had a fourth-and-three play at the Bulldogs’ 45 and it was Fox who connected with wide-open Brubaker down the Bulldogs sideline for the only touchdown of the game.
Fox finished 2-for-9 for 68 yards.
That turned out to be it for the Rovers on the scoreboard. The Bulldogs threatened to score at the end of the first half, but the Rovers forced an incomplete pass on fourth-and-3 from the Rovers’ 7 with 49.1 seconds left before halftime.
Redbank Valley had a couple chances to score on deep passes that were dropped or intercepted, including a would-be 51-yard TD pass from Braylon Wagner to Tate Minich late in the third quarter. The Bulldogs finally did score on the first play of the fourth quarter when the Bulldogs elected to have Owen Clouse kick a 22-yard field goal on fourth-and-three from the Rovers’ 5.
The decision to go for three points did work somewhat as the Bulldogs were able to get the ball back down four points late in the game, but not before the Rovers ran nearly seven minutes off the clock.
“We felt that Owen is the best kicker in the conference and he drilled a field goal for us and put us in a position to win a game,” Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold said. “Defensively, they bled us dry there. We did get the ball back and made some plays.”
Wagner’s 40-yard pass to Rupp on third-and-10 put the Bulldogs at the Rovers’ 40 with under four minutes left, but three plays later, Wagner’s deep pass to Minich toward the end zone hung in the air just enough for the Rovers’ Alex Carlson to intercept at the Rovers’ 1 with 3:01 remaining.
On Wagner’s release of the pass, Minich had Carlson beat by a few steps, but the ball hung up just long enough for Carlson — he had 85 catches for 1,010 yards and 11 TDs going into the game but zero catches in this game — to close in for his most vital game-saving catch.
“I think Carlson saved his speed the whole game for just that play because he wasn’t moving super-fast and all of a sudden, he turned it on,” Heigel said.
From there, the Rovers were able to run out the clock with Cuello’s 33-yard run nailing the win down to get the Rovers back to a D9 final for the first time since the 2018 Class 2A final when they lost 14-7 to Ridgway.
“You have to tip your cap to Brockway. They made plays,” Gold said. “I really like our receivers and wideouts and when Braylon let that ball go, it looked good and (Carlson) made a play on the football. So you have to tip your hat to them for the way that they played.”
The Rovers outgained the Bulldogs, 239-195. Wagner completed 11 of 22 passes for 111 yards with two interceptions. Drew Byers rushed for 55 yards on 22 carries.