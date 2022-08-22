BROCKWAY — The Brockway football team has made steady progression during the brief tenure of head coach Jake Heigel, and The Rovers look to take that next step in year No. 3.
And, that next step is a big one — reaching the postseason.
With a talented core group back, Heigel and the Rovers are poised to take that step so long as they continue to progress both individually and as a group.
Brockway fell just short of reaching the District 9 Class 2A playoffs a year ago, finishing the season with a 4-6 record. The Rovers lost a couple close games that could have turned the tide for them in the journey towards a postseason berth. Those are the games Heigel said his team must win this season.
“That’s the progression of a program,” said Heigel of wanting to reach the playoffs this season. “The first year it was we got to field a team and get guys out. The second year, it was let’s be competitive and take a shot at getting to the playoffs.
“This year, we have to get over that hump (make playoffs) and those close games (losses) have to turn into wins. But, I try not to let them look too far ahead. A district championship is always going to be a goal at Brockway, but in order to get there you have to take care of business.
“We really stress they have to take it day by day, not even game by game, It’s more like a rep by rep at practice mentality. We’re not thinking about that (playoffs) right, and Kane is in front of us and that’s what we’ve been telling the kids.
“Our schedule is tough, very competitive. There isn’t a bad team on there, and if you fall asleep on one team, you’re going to lose. So, you really have to be ready to play each week. But, if we do get to the playoffs, we’ll be battle-tested that’s for sure with a schedule like that.”
Heigel and his staff welcome back a well-balanced roster that features 33 players and has key pieces in the sophomore, junior and senior classes. The squad also welcomes an eight-man freshmen class to the program.
The Rovers offense proved to be a potent one at times last season despite featuring a lot of young and inexperienced players. With a full year under their belts playing together, look for the large group if returnees to be better and more consistent this season.
The field general for that group is sophomore quarterback Brayden Fox, who started all 10 games a year ago as a freshman. He completed 193 of 345 passes for 2,598 yards with 22 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He posted five 300-yard games, with a season-high of 383 against Elk County Catholic.
“Our expectation as a team is to achieve our goal — which is to win a District 9 championship,” said Fox. “But, we’ll just take it game by game and don’t look ahead. Last year, we were getting to know the new offense, and now a lot of our players have a lot more experience with it. So it’ll be a lot more fun to play with it.”
Brockway lost receiver Jalen Kosko (47 catches, 691 yards, 8 TDs) to graduation but welcomes back a majority of its receivers. Senior Alex Carlson (71-791, 5 TDs) is back to headline the starting group, which also features sophomore Blake Pisarcik (39-681, 6 TDs) and senior Dylan Hanna (5-110, 2 TDs).
“I’m just excited to finally go play,” said Carlson.
There is a newcomer to the group, as senior Carter Hickman is moving from running back to receiver — a move precipitated by the emergence of junior Jendy Cuello at running back. Senior Matt Pyne (16-248, 1 TD) and junior Andrew Brubaker (2-17) will also see time at receiver.
“I’m looking forward to getting out there and winning,” said Hickman. “This year, we’ve got a team that’s expected to win now. So, it should be fun to go out there and see what we’re capable of.”
Hickman led the Rovers in rushing a year ago with 144 carries for 648 yards and five TDS. He also had 17 catches for 136 yards. Cuello had just five carries for 48 yards as a sophomore.
“Jendy started on defense last year, but we started get him ball some in JVs at running back,” said Heigel. “That’s when we kind of realized we had something there. He’s kind of your true running back style. He hits the line of scrimmage hard and has a nice burst, where Carter is kind of a feel it out and be patient type of runner.
“Losing Jalen Kosko, we had a need out there (receiver), and we thought the easiest switch was putting an athlete like Carter Hickman out there who can really do anything and is great with the ball in space. We also challenged Jendy to gain some weight and hit the weight room hard, which he did. He gained like 15 pounds of muscle and hit our speed training all summer. He really put the time in to earn that spot, so it was kind of a natural slide moving Carter out there and he’s looked very good at receiver.”
Paving the way for all those returning skill players is a veteran offensive that features seniors Aiden Grieneisen (left tackle), Tanner Guaglianone (left guard) and Seth Stewart (right guard), junior Reese Yahner (right tackle) and sophomore Johnny Varischetti (center).
“Last year Seth Stewart was by far our best offensive lineman, but Reese Yahner is closing that gap,” said Heigel. “Watching Reese grow these last couple years, he’s really turning into not just elite around here level … he’s just elite at this point, He’s got the size speed and strength now. He’s doing things you just don’t see offensive lineman doing around here, and he’s really starting to take the defensive line to task as well.”
Yahner will be joined at starting defensive tackle by sophomore Carter Guaglianone, with Hanna and Grieneisen lining up at defensive end. The team did lose Peyton Mauer (49 tackles, 7 sacks) and Brandon Anderson (40 tackles, 3 sacks) to graduation along the defensive front.
The “star” group of the Rovers’ defense is its linebackers — Stewart (98 tackles, 2 sacks), Tanner Guaglianone (76 tackles, 1 sack) and Hickman (30 tackles, 2 interceptions), who is stepping in at the third linebacker spot this year.
“That group is really good,” said Heigel of his linebackers.”When i was OL/DL coach before I took over 9as head coach), I had Seth as a defensive end, and my barter to get Ben Donlin to come on and help me coach was I’ll give you Seth at linebacker.
“So, he (Donlin) has just taken him under his wing, and taken tanner under his wing as well, and just coached the up. Seth didn’t play linebacker until his sophomore year and Tanner not until he was a junior, and the accelerated pace they were able to pick it up was pretty impressive.
“I’m the DL coach too, and our job first is to keep the linebackers clean. Those guys are freaks back there, and if we can keep them clean, they all three can be 100 tackle guys. The strength of our defense is those 3 guys.”
In the secondary, Cuello will start at strong safety and Pyne at free safety. Pisarcik, Matt Brubaker and junior Isaac Crawford will all see extensive time at cornerback.
Freshman Aiden Wilcox, who also is a member of the soccer team, will handle the punting and kicking duties this season.
“Coming out of camp, we really know what we have now, and we feel good about our starters,” said Heigel. “It feels good to finally come into a season and be clear at each position who is most likely going to be the starter. We haven’t had that since I’ve taken over.
“But, with the numbers you have in Class A, it just takes one play and a young guy is in. Our concentration the last two weeks was on getting the varsity guys (starters) ready. Now, it’s the role players and second group that we really need to fine tune and get ready and we have some time to do that.”
Heigel will once again be assisted by Donlin, Frank Varischetti, Benny Benasutti, Anthony Benson, Alec Shaffer-Doan and Adam Fox. Mike Kunes, formerly at St. Marys, is a new addition to the staff.
The Rovers open the season at home Friday against Kane at 7:30 p.m.
ROSTER
Seniors: Tyler Bish, Alex Carlson, Aiden Grieneisen, Tanner Guaglianone, Dylan Hanna, Carter Hickman, Matt Pyne, Seth Stewart. Juniors: Andrew Brubaker, Matt Bruabker, Isaac Crawford, Jendy Cuello, Andrew Green, Austin Shepler, Reese Yahner. Sophomores: Ashden Bearfield, Raiden Craft, Brayden Fox, Carter Guaglianone, Jacob Hoover, Michael Pirrow, Blake Pisarcik, Colton Ross, Reese Stewart, John Varischetti. Freshmen: Caleb Benson, Gage Park, Landon Thompson, Aiden Wilcox, Rebel Will, Johnathon Winnings, Ben Yale, Michael Zuchelli.