Union/ACV;W, 28-20
at Smethport;L, 35-19
at Keystone;L, 24-6
at Maplewood;L, 18-7
at Redbank Valley;L, 51-0
at Otto-Eldred;W, 26-8
Elk County Catholic;W, 34-7
Port Allegany;L, 26-21
at Bucktail;W, 39-0
Brookville;L, 42-28
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 79F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 26, 2022 @ 3:42 am
Union/ACV;W, 28-20
at Smethport;L, 35-19
at Keystone;L, 24-6
at Maplewood;L, 18-7
at Redbank Valley;L, 51-0
at Otto-Eldred;W, 26-8
Elk County Catholic;W, 34-7
Port Allegany;L, 26-21
at Bucktail;W, 39-0
Brookville;L, 42-28
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.