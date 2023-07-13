New faces will be seen behind the scenes at this year’s Jefferson County Fair as RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) volunteers lend their hand at a variety of events.
The Jefferson County Fair offers many opportunities for senior volunteers, including: building preparation, monitoring, accepting exhibits, assisting with judging and manning concession stands. There is also flower planting, lawn care and record keeping activities.
The Jefferson County Fair Is the newest AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP station in Jefferson County. AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP is one of the largest volunteer efforts in the nation engaging people age 55 and older in volunteer activities throughout their communities. Volunteers have the opportunity to share their skills, knowledge and companionship with others while helping their neighbors and community.
Anyone age 55 or older who would like to sign up to volunteer at the Jefferson County Fair, please contact AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP at Community Action, Inc. (814)226-4785, ext. 104; toll free 1-800-997-7661; or via email at volunteer@jccap.org. Additional volunteer opportunities are also available.