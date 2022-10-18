NEW BETHLEHEM – “When I run, it’s my time for God; I can quiet my mind and just focus on the moment.”
That’s the mindset that led Anthony Rosario-Adams of Fairmount City to recently attempt and complete a 100-mile prayer run along the Redbank Valley Trail.
“It was humbling and an adventure to say the least,” said Rosario-Adams, who serves as the associate pastor for Oakland Church of God in Distant, of the Oct. 1-2 run, which he completed straight through in 25 hours and 40 minutes. “I had to rely on him [God].”
While he’s thought about completing a 100-mile race for several years, Rosario-Adams said earlier this week that he rediscovered his inspiration from a recent sermon by Pastor Jimmy Swogger during the Oakland congregation’s 21 days of prayer and fasting, which encourages participants to reflect and fast from anything that takes their focus away from God.
“Running is one thing I’ve found to help me quiet my mind and refocus on God,” Rosario-Adams said. “I made a commitment to spend 24 hours focusing and listening for God while running 100 miles.”
Rosario-Adams’ quest received full support from his wife, Judy, but upon further discussion, it was discovered that if the run were to happen anytime soon, it would have to take place in just a couple of weeks.
“I wasn’t prepared for it and had never run that far,” he said, noting that, to that point, the longest race he had ever run was 50 miles. “I wasn’t sure I could finish, but said I would go as far as God would carry me.”
Wanting to focus on the local community and knowing that he would need help from volunteers to complete his quest, Rosario-Adams decided to utilize the Redbank Valley Trail for his run. He started in Brookville and ran 41 miles to where the Redbank Trail meets the Allegheny River, before returning to Brookville and finishing in Hawthorn.
“That was 100 miles,” he said. “I started at around 6:20 a.m. on Saturday morning and finished a little after 8 a.m. on Sunday.”
Rosario-Adams explained that he mapped out his route and made it known about two days before the run began so volunteers could sign up to bring food or water if they wanted to. He was also trackable through social media.
Along his route, Rosario-Adams prayed for the needs of the community he was passing through, and encouraged others to also lift the community in prayer.
“For me, the focus of this run was to pray for the community,” he said, pointing out that as he ran he prayed for the lost, the hurting, area businesses and broken families, as well as Oakland’s “Young Gunz Ministry” for young adults in its quest to acquire the necessary funding to attend the Passion Conference in Georgia.
At the Heathville Bridge, Rosario-Adams reflected on the thought and creativity that went into building the span.
“Someone knew where they were and knew where they wanted to go,” he said. “The bridge made it happen.” That thought, he recalled, reminded him that in life, God helps to build the bridges that are needed but also helps destroy the bridges that need to be destroyed.
In addition to his wife, Rosario-Adams said he had a team of about 15 volunteers who offered encouragement, support, food and water, and served as pacers along the way.
“Their support and sacrifice of their time meant the world to me,” he said, also crediting two unknown bikers who provided Rosario-Adams with water and electrolyte tablets during a four-hour stretch when he lost contact with his team, as well as the people who offered written words of encouragement on social media. “It was amazing to be able to see and feel the love and prayers.”
Reflecting on the experience, Rosario-Adams said God taught him a lot over the 100-mile trek, including how to rely on him, especially during times of trouble or hardship.
“I think God spoke to me in a way he wouldn’t have otherwise,” he said. “His strength and guidance made it possible to believe that I could do more than I ever thought I could.”
And despite some soreness and pain afterward, Rosario-Adams said he would be up for the another 100-mile run in the future; however, with a little more time to plan and train.
“What I love about running is that it’s like life,” he said. “No matter how prepared we think we are, there will always be ups and downs, and sometimes there are obstacles we don’t see coming, but that’s when we need to rely on him [God] the most.”