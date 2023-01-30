DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch.