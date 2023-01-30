Russel C. Kennedy, 64, of Mayport passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023 at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.
Born April 20, 1958, in Punxsutawney, he was a son of Edward Lyle and Frances “Sally” (Hinderliter) Kennedy.
He married Helen K. (Himes) Kennedy on February 14, 1997. She survives.
Russel worked as a heavy equipment operator for B&B Gas and Oil Co. and Shirey Farms.
He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed hunting and farming.
Survivors include his mother, Frances “Sally” Kennedy; and his wife, Helen Kennedy, both of Mayport; four children, Bradley Kennedy and his wife, Erika, of Limestone and their children, Brantley, Allyah and Jade, Erica Kennedy of Distant and her children, Cessa, Avia and Tayvin, Jamie Kunselman of Worthville and his children, Natasha, Cameron and Cora, Shannon Kunselman and his wife, April, of Mayport and their children, Abigail, Marissa and Jaxton; a great-grandson, Easton; and two brothers, John Kennedy and his wife, Colleen, and Brian Kennedy and his wife, Gaylene, both of Mayport.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Lyle Kennedy.
The family will receive friends on Monday, January 30, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at the funeral home, with pastor Ronnie Cox officiating.
Interment will take place in Mt. Tabor Cemetery in Dry Ridge, Armstrong County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.