Russell C. “Rusty” Stitt, 50, of Rimersburg, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at his home.
Born November 10, 1972 in Clarion, he was the son of John E. and Patricia L. (Huffman) Stitt.
Rusty was a 1990 graduate of Union High School.
He received his master's degree in civil engineering at Penn State University in 1996.
For 22 years, he worked at HDR Inc. in Pittsburgh, and most recently worked with EADS Group in Clarion.
Rusty was a member of the Sligo United Methodist Church and was also a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers.
He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed golf, hunting, fishing and archery.
Rusty loved playing the guitar and singing, especially gospel music at church.
He adored his two nieces and enjoyed the time they spent together.
His memory will be cherished by his loving mother Patricia Stitt of Rimersburg; his brother, John E. Stitt II of Dayton, Ohio; and his two nieces, Ana Helene Stitt and Elise Renee Stitt.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Sligo United Methodist Church, with pastor Faye Craig officiating.
Interment will follow at Rimersburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Rusty’s memory to the Sligo United Methodist Church, 506 Penn St., Sligo, PA 16255, or to the Clarion Forest VNA Hospice, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. of Rimersburg.
