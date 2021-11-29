Ruth Dunkle, 80, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Thanksgiving Day at Penn Highlands-DuBois, with her loving family by her side.
Born May 24, 1941, she was the daughter of the late William C. Reesman and Mildred E. Montgomery Reesman.
She graduated from Dayton High School in the Class of 1959.
Ruth married Joseph Warren Dunkle on April 18, 1964. He preceded her in death on April 7, 1994.
She was a Christian by faith and a homemaker.
Ruth enjoyed reading and gardening, and in earlier years, helping on the family farm.
She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Survivors include four children, David W. (Mary Beth) Dunkle, Ruth E. (Jerry) Kespelher, Bob (Lora) Dunkle, all of New Bethlehem, and Judy (Anthony) Rosario-Adams of Fairmount City; eight grandchildren, Audrey (Braden), Kayla (Brad), Jessica, Joseph, Gabe, Jenna (Shane), Jared (Ashley) and Jeremy (Bailey); and three great-grandchildren, Ava, Duncan and Blakely.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by seven siblings, John, William, Tom and four infants.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at the Oakland Church of God in Distant, with Ruth’s son-in-law, Anthony Rosario-Adams, officiating over the services.
Interment was in the McCrea Furnace Cemetery in Armstrong County.
Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Ruth Dunkle to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at stjude.org.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.