Ruth E. Kiehl, 95, of Hawthorn, passed away Thursday evening, January 12, 2023 at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Born January 9, 1928 in New Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Laura (Crawford) McGregor.
She married Theodore C. Kiehl on July 26, 1947. He preceded her in death on November 11, 2006.
Ruth worked for Sylvania in Brookville and Owens Illinois in Clarion.
She was a member of the Hawthorn Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include a son, William “Bill” Kiehl and his wife, Linda, of New Bethlehem; two grandchildren, Shannon Nulph and her companion, Doug, of Hedgesville, W.Va., and Krista Krakowiak and her husband, Dean, of Gibsonia; and two great-grandchildren, Devan and Kelsea.
She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 12 brothers and sisters.
There will be no services.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.