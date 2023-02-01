Ruth Hopper, 82, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Monday morning, January 30, 2023 at her home, surrounded by her family.
Born May 13, 1940 in Tanyard. She was the last surviving member of the late Charles E. and Goldie Mae (Bish) Nolf family.
She married Herman Hopper on June 8, 1957. He survives.
Other survivors include two children, Vickie L. Shick and her husband, Paul, of New Bethlehem and George Hopper and his companion, Sheena Anthony, of Oak Ridge; one granddaughter, Lisa Willison and her husband, Matt, of Oak Ridge; four great-grandchildren, Brianna Shaffer (Derec), Brandon Geer (Jen), Crosby Willison and Carter Willison; five great-great-grandchildren; and four sisters-in-law, Annette Nolf of New Bethlehem, Peggy Nolf of Mayport, Madeline Nolf of Fairmount City, and Peg Nolf of Eddyville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Sue Hopper; a granddaughter, Sydney D. Hopper; six brothers, Earl Nolf (Mary), Claire Nolf, James Nolf (Kathy), John Nolf, Hilton Nolf and Glenn Nolf; and five sisters, Mary Andrews (Harold), Violet Stewart Boozer (Charles), Grace Shirey (Glenn), Mae Bristor (Charles) and Eleanor “Toot” Rupp (Dean).
Visitation will be on Thursday, February 2, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023 at the Oakland Church of God in Distant, with the Rev. Jimmy Swogger officiating.
Interment will follow at the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.
