Ruth S. Ginder (nee Silvis), 81, of Hudson, Ohio, peacefully passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021 surrounded by family.
She was born on November 6, 1939, in New Bethlehem.
She graduated from Penn State University.
Mrs. Ginder was a member of Hudson United Methodist Church for more than 30 years.
In addition to singing in the church choir, she enjoyed many clubs and activities, including PEO, Hudson Women’s Club, bridge, golf, skiing and tennis.
Ruthie was the beloved wife of David F. Ginder for 53 years; devoted mother of Jeff (Jennifer), Karen, and the late Michael (Anne Cornwell, surviving) Ginder; cherished grandmother of Abby, Caroline, Will and Allison; loving sister of Naomi Sheehan, Rebecca Silvis, Mark Silvis, the late Leah Moehlman and the late Jerry Silvis (Debbie, surviving); and daughter of the late Merle and Helen (nee Reitz) Silvis.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, November 12, at Johnson-Romito Funeral Home in Hudson, Ohio.
A Memorial Service to celebrate Ruth's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Hudson United Methodist Church in Hudson, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Ruthie's name to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org).
To leave a condolence, visit www.johnsonromito.com.