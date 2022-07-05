HAWTHORN – Maddie’s Hometown Salon and Spa held its grand opening on May 14. After two months in business, the owner is more than happy with the local response and plans to offer additional services in the near future.
Maddie Shirey and her father, Scott, said that work on the Sherman Heights facility began in 2021 with a ground-breaking in October. Located on a hillside above Route 28, a motorist’s eye is drawn to a line of brightly painted Adirondack chairs and then the business’s sign painted on the building.
“We already owned the land up here,” Scott said. “The original plan was to build near our M&S Meats store in Fairmount City, but we could not because of floodplain restrictions.
Maddie Shirey, a 2018 cosmetology graduate of the Clarion County Career Center, learned to do nails and hair. At present, she is taking a one-year certification course at the Pittsburgh School of Massage.
“Right now, we offer hair, pedicure, manicure and nail services,” she said. “I also have a masseuse, and we also do acrylic nails and lash extensions. My nail technician will also do the makeup for wedding parties if requested.”
In total, Maddie’s Hometown Salon and Spa features three hair stations, along with one each of pedicure and manicure stations, one massage bed and one massage chair. The salon offers Matrix, Redken, Joico and Paul Mitchell products among others.
“I do not offer tanning beds yet, but I want to at some point. I will have to do some rearranging of what I already have,” she said.
Scott Shirey is the financier for the business and is an indulgent lender.
“As it stands now, we are doing pretty good for only being open for a couple months. We have enough room on the property to expand the building when that becomes necessary,” he said.
While salons and spas traditionally attract a mostly female clientele, Maddie and her father have not forgotten about the men. The location offers Wifi, a relaxation area and refreshments for men waiting for their partners or for their own hair or massage appointments.
While brightly painted chairs are arranged along the side of the parking lot facing Route 28, an ingenious eye catcher for the business, Maddie and her dad also sell stained versions of the outdoor furniture as an additional cash flow for the operation. A delivery of gliders, swings and tables should be arriving shortly.