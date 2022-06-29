YOUTH BASEBALL
Little League
District 5 Tournament
10U
Clearfield;031;43—11;4;0
Four Leaf Clover;000;00—0;0;4
WP—Phoenix Spaid (Combined no-hitter with Grififn Briskar). LP—Carter Simsicko.
2B—Stone.
