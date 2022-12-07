SLIGO – Christmas lights shone brightly Tuesday night in Sligo, and the Sligo Improvement Committee (SIC) is planning a Christmas luncheon on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Sligo Recreation Center.
SIC Chairman Rick Smerkar said the luncheon includes a visit from Santa and activities such as take home crafts, Christmas tattoos, coloring corner, guess the candy jar, spin the wheel and popcorn.
Lunch will be available with a taco and nacho bar, desserts and beverages. Prices are $4 for children ages 3-12 and $7 for adults.
Also on Tuesday night, Sligo Borough Council formally approved a 2023 general budget of $263,855 that requires no tax increases. The Sligo Borough Authority also met and approved a budget of $201,129.
Monthly sewage rates for authority customers will increase due to a new agreement for supervision of the sewage treatment plant with G-Force Engineering, which will oversee the plant’s operation. Long-time maintenance supervisor Ed Myers’ state certification to operate the plant lapsed, as Myers will retire at the end of the month and continue to work for the borough on a part-time basis.
Effective January 2023, sewer rates for Sligo will rise to a flat $43 for residential customers, and a base rate of $41 per month for commercial customers plus $4 per 1,000 gallons of water used. Payments are due on the 25th of each month. A $3.50 late fee is assessed if the bill is paid after the due date.
In other business, the council recognized attempts by state Rep. Donna Oberlander and state Sen. Scott Hutchinson to speed up the timeline in relationship to the footbridge replacement project along Route 58.
Other Business
• An auction is scheduled at the Sligo Recreation Center on Dec. 20.
• Officials noted that a restroom renovation project is underway at the recreation center, and that the building’s janitor had resigned. The council is considering a replacement.
• It was noted that the Union Council of Governments is seeking a park manager and lifeguards for the 2023 pool park season.
• The council allocated $40,027 from the borough’s American Rescue Plan funding for the footbridge project, and must allocate remaining funds by December 2024.
• Officials noted that a $7,000 insurance check was received for damage to the roof at the Sligo Firehall.
• The borough will submit an application to the Clarion Conservation District for a dirt and gravel low-volume roads grant for a drainage and repair project along Front Street Extension.
• The borough has submitted two Clarion County liquid fuels grant applications, for storm water pipe cleaning and installing four new inlets, and 300 ton of limestone to stockpile.
• The council released $250 donations to Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library and the Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service.
• Megan Hepler was appointed as Tax Collection Committee representative for Sligo Borough.