DAYTON – First-graders in Annie Barnett’s class at Dayton Elementary School have filled out the following elf applications to send to Santa at the North Pole:
I would work in the elf bakery. I am good at cooking. I am good with cookie cuters. I am good at making jijer bred cookes. I would be happy in the elf bakery.
— Fletcher
I would work in the gift wraping. I am good at wrap I think. I can use tape. I am good at cutting. I would be epik in the gift wraping.
— Sammy
I would work in the toy workshop. I am good at making toys. I am good at find the pesis. I am good at making toys. I would be epic in the toy workshop.
— Tate
I would work in the elf bakery. I can do icing and sprincls. I can mesher cookies. I can bake cake. I would be epic in the elf bakery.
— Alayna
I would work in the elf bakery. I am good at bakeing cookies. I can bake a cake. I can mix. I would be happy in the elf bakery.
— Rori
I would work in the elf gift wraping. I would fallo the rules. I am good to wraping toys. I can use tape. I would be happy in the elf wraping.
— Cameron
I would work in the toy workshop. I can put tires on. I can put modrs in. I can put stikrs on. I would be good in the toy workshop.
— Tommy
I would work in the toy workshop. I would be a good worker. I am good at smoothing wood. I can put skroos in. I would be epic in the toy workshop.
— Avri
I would work in the gift wraping. I am good at wraping paper. I am good at riting in nete hand riting. I am good at finding rite bose for girls and boys that there faveret coulers is. I would be amazing in the gift wraping.
— Lennix
I would work in the elf bakery. I am good at bacing. I can use a roling pin. I am good at useing a cooke cutar. I would be good in the elf bakery.
— Adley
I would work in the elf bakery. I am good at pooting the ising on. I am good at not berning the cookes. I am good at foloing the drecshuns. I would be happy in the elf bakery.
— Desirae
I would work in the toy workshop. I can drive a nale in strate in a pese of wood. I am going to test out my toys wen I make them. I can bild good. I would be good in the toy workshop.
— Troy
I would work in the toy workshop. I can make toys. I am good at panteing the toys. I can use a hamr. I would be happy at the toy shop.
— Raelynn
I would work in the toy wrksop. I can mak evrethaing. I can make lagos. I can make cas with my mom. I would be good in the toy wrksop.
— Oliver
I would work in the elf bakery. I can make pesu. I am good at making apl pie. I can mix things. I would be good in the elf bakery.
— Zaykia
I will do a jolly good job working in the toy workshop. I am very good at making papre crafts. I promise I will give the kids wut they want. Please hire me so I can make money.
— Logan
I will do a jolly good job working in gift wrap. I am very good at wrapping gifts and scissors and glue. I promise I will do what I need to. Please hire me so I can do gift wrap.
— Scarlett
I will do a jolly good job working in gift wrap. I am very good at wrapping presents. I promise I will mack the wrapping papr pretty. Please hire me so I can finally see the north pole.
— Harley
I will do a jolly good job in the elf bakery. I am very good at making gingerbread houses. I promis not to et the cookies.
— Piper
I will do a jolly good job working in the elf bakery. I am very good at making cookies. I promise I will be good please hire me so I can make cookies.
— Ryah
I will do a jolly good job working in gift wrap. I am very good at curling ribbons. I promise I will not mak a messy room.
— Bella
I will do a jolly good job working in the gift wrapping. I am very good at making presents prity. I promise I will do good at wrapping presents. Please hire me so I can wrap presents at the north pole.
— Meredith
I will do a jolly good job working in the toy workshop. I am very good at building stuff with plastic. I promise I will try my best and work with the other elves. Please hire me so I can do my job.
— Gavin Rupp
I will do a jolly good job working in gift wrap. I am very good at wrapping. I promise I will be good. I will spreaed Christmas joy.
— Carter
I will do a jolly good job working in the workshop. I am very good at Building toys. I promise I will not make a mess. please hire me so I can spread christms cheer.
— Aiden
I will do a jolly good job working in gift wrap. I am very good at wrapping presents. I promise I will do a good job. I will do a good job. I will wrap them up.
— Liam
I will do a jolly good job working in the elf bakery. I will bak a cake. I promise that I will not macke a big mes. I will make a good job.
— Brody
I will do a jolly good job working in the elf bakery. I promise I will not mess up. I am very good at maeking gingerbreadmen. Please hire me so I can do my job.
— Trent
I would work in the gift wraping. I am able to do culerfl wraping paper. I’m good at making bowes for little children. I’m good at wraping byoodfl presints. I would be good in the gift wraping.
— Emma