NEW BETHLEHEM – Gretchen Kunselman’s first grade class at New Bethlehem Elementary School has written the following letters to Santa:
Dear Santa,
I think you are kind. Thank you so much for my presents last year. This year may I please have a hover board and an iPhone 13? Also, could you please bring my brother a new phone? I have tried to be really good this year. I will leave milk and cookies for you and magic reindeer food for the reindeer.
— Kendall
Dear Santa,
I think you are the best. Thank you so much for my presents last year. This year may I please have an Army set and a Pixel 7? Also, could you please bring my friend, Colton, a camera? I have tried to be really good this year. I will leave milk and cookies for you and magic reindeer food for the reindeer.
— Daimon
Dear Santa,
I think you are the best. Thank you so much for my presents last year. This year may I please have a VR headset and a PS 5? Also, could you please bring my mommy a TV? I have tried to be really good this year. I will leave milk and cookies for you and apples for the reindeer.
— Bentley
Dear Santa,
I think you are kind. Thank you so much for my presents last year. This year may I please have a PS5 and a VR headset? Also, could you please bring my mom makeup? I have tried to be really good this year. I will leave milk and cookies for you and carrots for the reindeer.
— Ryker
Dear Santa,
I think you are the best. Thank you so much for my presents last year. This year may I please have Mars Cat Robot and a Real Little Pet Bird? Also, could you please bring my aunt a Wolf Robot Toy? I have tried to be really good this year. I will leave milk and cookies for you and apples for the reindeer.
— Emma
Dear Santa,
I think you are cool. Thank you so much for my presents last year. This year may I please have JoJo Scooter and a JoJo BoBo toy? Also, could you please bring my mom a new phone case? I have tried to be really good this year. I will leave milk and cookies for you and carrots for the reindeer.
— Gracyn
Dear Santa,
I think you are caring. Thank you so much for my presents last year. This year may I please have an Over The Moon toy and a JoJo Bobo? Also, could you please bring my Grammy new shoes? I have tried to be really good this year. I will leave milk and cookies for you and carrots for the reindeer.
— Adalynn
Dear Santa,
I think you are amazing. Thank you so much for my presents last year. This year may I please have an iPhone 13 and an RC car? Also, could you please bring my sister a LOL Doll? I have tried to be really good this year. I will leave milk and cookies for you and water for the reindeer.
— Jase
Dear Santa,
I think you are awesome. Thank you so much for my presents last year. This year may I please have a real horse and a real unicorn? Also could you please bring my cousin a stuffed Paw Patrol animal? I have tried to be really good this year. I will leave milk and cookies for you and magic reindeer food for the reindeer.
— Paisley
Dear Santa,
I think you are caring. Thank you so much for my presents last year. This year may I please have skateboards and a PS 5? Also, could you please bring my dad a PS 5? I have tried to be really good this year. I will leave milk and cookies for you and apples for the reindeer.
— Karson
Dear Santa,
I think you are cool. Thank you so much for my presents last year. This year may I please have a Pandy Toy and a Real Live Pet? Also, could you please bring my sissy a Pip Toy? I have tried to be really good this year. I will leave milk and cookies for you and carrots for the reindeer.
— Lyllie
Dear Santa,
I think you are awesome. Thank you so much for my presents last year. This year may I please have hover board and a real unicorn? Also could you please bring my dad a new game? I have tried to be really good this year. I will leave milk and cookies for you and magic reindeer food for the reindeer.
— Zailya
Dear Santa,
I think you are the best. Thank you so much for my presents last year. This year may I please have a Lego set and skateboards? Also, could you please bring my Grandpa a new fish? I have tried to be really good this year. I will leave milk and cookies for you and apples for the reindeer.
— Lawson
Dear Santa,
I think you are kind. Thank you so much for my presents last year. This year may I please have a VR headset and a Ryan’s World Big Egg Surprise? Also, could you please bring my baby brother a pacifier? I have tried to be really good this year. I will leave milk and cookies for you and an apple for the reindeer.
— Bryce
Dear Santa,
I think you are kind. Thank you so much for my presents last year. This year may I please have a Gabby’s Dollhouse and a Pandy stuffed animal? Also, could you please bring my sister a cat? I have tried to be really good this year. I will leave milk and cookies for you and magic reindeer food for the reindeer.
— Bexley