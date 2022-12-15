NEW BETHLEHEM – Kim Merwin’s first grade class at New Bethlehem Elementary School has written letters to Santa.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the stupendous presents you brought me last year! This year, may I please have an American Girl Doll and a purple sparkly unicorn? I have been a really good girl! Please bring my mom a locket. I will leave new sparkly earrings out for Mrs. Claus!
— Julia S.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the magnificent presents you brought me last year! This year, may I please have Mini Brands and a Squishy? I have been a really good girl this year! Please bring Alaina some colored pencils. I will leave cookies and carrots out for the elves and Rudolph.
— Alexandrea O.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the amazing presents you brought me last year! This year, may I please have an electric scooter and a snow globe? I have been a really good girl this year! Please bring my cat a new bed. I will leave sparkly earrings and candy canes out for Mrs. Claus and the elves.
— McKenna M.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the stupendous presents you brought me last year! This year, may I please have a LOL Doll and some money? I have been a really good girl this year! Please bring my family a trip to New York to see Aunt Dawn. I will leave candy canes and sparkly earrings out for Mrs. Claus!
— Layla F.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the awesome presents you brought me last year! This year, may I please have An American Girl Doll and some pink sparkly shoes? I have been a really good girl this year! Please bring Cecilia some new play-dough. I will leave cupcakes and candy canes out for the elves and Mrs. Claus.
— Nora M.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the stupendous presents you brought me last year! This year, may I please have some Hatchimals and Magic Mixies? I have been a really good girl this year! Please bring my family a trip to the beach. I will leave milk, cookies, and carrots out for you and the reindeer.
— Macy M.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the amazing presents you brought me last year! This year, may I please have a life-sized stuffed otter and some Rainbow High Girls? I have been a really good girl this year! Please bring my teacher a blanket. I will leave ear muffs and carrots out for Mrs. Claus and the reindeer.
— Raelynn O.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the cool presents you brought me last year! This year, may I please have rainbow curtains and a rainbow blanket? I have been a really good girl this year! Please bring my mom a coffee maker. I will leave milk and cookies out for you!
— Peyton M.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the stupendous presents you brought me last year! This year, may I please have Mini Brands and a Nintendo Switch? I have been a really good girl this year! Please bring my family a trip to Disney World. I will leave cotton candy and cookies out for you and the elves.
— Lennon G.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the magnificent presents you brought me last year! This year, may I please have a RC car and a green Hot Wheels truck? I have been a really good boy this year! Please bring Hunter a Hot Wheels trailer. I will leave cookies and carrots out for you and Rudolph.
— Jaxton S.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the magnificent presents you brought me last year! This year, may I please have a RC car and a Nintendo Switch? I have been a really good girl this year! Please bring my sister a toy dog. I will leave reindeer food and carrots out for Rudolph and Cupid.
— Brooke Y.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the cool presents you brought me last year! This year, may I please have a PlayStation VR and an iPhone 14? I have been a really good boy this year! Please bring my teacher some new mugs. I will leave candy and cookies out for the elves and you!
— Rylin D.
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the magnificent presents you brought me last year! This year, may I please have a stuffed fish and some puzzles? I have been a really good boy this year! Please bring Bo a toy skid steer. I will leave cookies and reindeer food for Cupid and Blitzen.
— Jace M.