Sara Claire Copenhaver, 97, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Jefferson Manor in Brookville.
Born February 14, 1925 in McWilliams, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Hallman) Boozer.
She married Leo Calvin Copenhaver. He preceded her in death on June 8, 1976.
Sara worked as a nurse’s aide at Jefferson Manor in Brookville for many years.
Survivors include a daughter, Donna Unger and her husband, Joe, of Templeton; a son, William Copenhaver and his wife, Connie, of New Bethlehem; seven grandchildren, Shawn Unger (Dina), Ginger Zacherl (Randy), Tricia Briscoe (Jason), Bret Unger, Brandon Copenhaver (Michelle), Shane Copenhaver (Amanda), Jenelle Kirkpatrick (Dylan); 13 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Leo, she was preceded in death by a son, James Copenhaver; a daughter, Janelle Copenhaver; a sister, Margaret Spencer; two brothers, William Carl Boozer and Charles A. Boozer; and a special companion, Mark Stinner.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022 at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn, with pastor Tom Switzer officiating.
Interment will take place in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.
