Sara Jane Troupe, 96, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem.
Born February 15, 1927 in Brookville, she was the daughter of the late Ray and Charlotte (Cyphert) Troupe.
She married Arvel R. Troupe on September 24, 1950. He preceded her in death on January 7, 2019.
Jane worked for Sylvania in Brookville and was the tax collector for the South Bethlehem Borough for many years.
She was an avid bowler and enjoyed playing cards with her neighbors.
Mrs. Troupe was a member of the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include two sons, Tom Troupe, and his wife, Debbie, of Hawthorn, and Bob Troupe and his wife, Bonnie, of Fairmount City; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was the last surviving member of nine children.
In addition to her parents and husband, Arvel, she was preceded in death by four brothers and four sisters.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will follow the time of visitation at 5 p.m., with pastor Terry Smith officiating.
Interment will take place in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.