Sarah John Heppenstall, 62, passed away on October 15, 2022.
She was born on September 29, 1960.
Praise to the Lord for a wonderful life! To her last day, Sarah was expressing gratitude for the generous prayer and friendship from our hundreds of friends and from hundreds more who kept Sarah in prayer through her journey.
Sarah was especially grateful for her immediate family, her husband, Tal Heppenstall; their adult children, John, Catherine (Rob), Charles (Amber), Masha, Nadya and Sam; and our nine grandchildren.
Thanks be to the Father, Son and Holy Spirit.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. in Kittanning.
Family will also receive friends from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at the Fox Chapel Golf Club in Pittsburgh.
Donations may be made in Sarah’s memory to a charity of one’s choice or to Save the Children, 501 Kings Highway, Suite 400, Fairfield, CT 06825.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. in Kittanning.
To send an online condolence to the family, or to view a video tribute, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.