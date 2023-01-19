PENFIELD — Clearfield YMCA’s annual Winter Fest will be held Jan. 28 and Jan. 29 at Parker Dam State Park. Events will be held at the beach house, day-use area and Parker Lake.
Jan. 28
Freeze Your Gizzard 5K Run – 10 a.m.
Cornhole Tournament – 12 noon
Snow Sculpture Contest – judging at 3 p.m.
Winterpaws Dog Show – 3:30 p.m.
Learn to Ice Skate — 10:30 a.m. at Beach House Steps
Want to learn how to ice skate? If we have safe ice (not looking good at this point), we will put participants into skates and go over the basics. If no ice, we will still discuss the techniques used in ice skating. Meet at the beach steps.
Cross-Country Ski Basics — 12:30 p.m. at Pavilion 3
Learn the basics of cross-country skiing through an informative lecture. How to select the proper-sized equipment, how to fall down, get up, and so on. Though the park does conduct learn to ski basics and provides equipment, this particular program is informational only. See our February schedule for our regular learn to ski programs.
Six Sides of Snow — 1:30 p.m. at Pavilion 3
Guest Naturalist Kim Lott of Sinnemahoning State Park will be teaching the six sides of snow program, where one can learn all about this wonderful resource –how animals use it, and so on.
Jan. 29
Kid’s Snow Box Derby – 1 p.m.
Frozen Salami Sling – 2 p.m.
Almost Naked Mile Run – 3 p.m.
Snow Sculpture Contest – judging at 3 p.m.
Polar Bear Swim – 4 p.m.
Historic Ice Harvesting — 12 noon –near the lake by the spillway
In a world before refrigerators, there were ice boxes that kept your food cold. Learn about this industry that lasted for 150 years and where some of these harvests may have taken place.
Ice Fishing Basics — 12:30 p.m. at Beach House Steps
Learn about fishing through the ice and the equipment needed to do so. Guest naturalist Holly Dzemyan of Kinzua Bridge State Park will provide instruction on this excellent winter recreation.
Ice Rescue Demonstration — 2:30 p.m. at a location to be announced
What should you do if you fall through the ice, or if somebody else does? Learn the basics of how to react in an ice rescue emergency. Park ranger certified in ice rescue will instruct.
The YMCA will have food and drinks available from the Beach House beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday and 12 noon on Sunday. Many activities are snow and ice dependent.
Registration is required for some events – check with the YMCA for more information at 814-765-5521 or email Brian at brianmcdonaldymca@gmail.com. Times and events are subject to change.