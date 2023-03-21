NEW BETHLEHEM – As planning continues for this summer’s “Reunion of a Lifetime” for past Redbank Valley High School graduates, organizers this week released a preliminary schedule for the big day.
The event is planned for Saturday, July 8 at Redbank Valley Municipal Park.
“Everything is looking really good,” said Bob Gourley, one of the reunion’s organizers. He said a number of volunteers have stepped forward to help with planning for the reunion, and people are already registering to attend.
Originally planned for all Redbank alumni from the school’s early days until the year 2000, Gourley said that due to demand, the event will now be open to all RVHS graduates prior to 2012.
And because of that change, he said, organizers now need to find contact people for the classes of 2000 to 2011.
With the new grading classes added to the reunion, Gourley said organizers expect the event will attract 1,000 to 2,000 people.
The schedule for the reunion is also taking shape, Gourley said, with the park opening to guests at noon on July 8.
Although the schedule is still tentative, Gourley said plans are to begin music with a DJ at 1 p.m. at the park.
A walking tour of Redbank Valley High School will take place at 1:30 p.m.
Back at the park, a classic car show will get underway at 2 p.m.
Other musical entertainment throughout the day will include Shawn Hook at 3 p.m., Billy Corbin, the featured artist, at 5 p.m., and the Redbank Valley Community Band at 7 p.m. The band’s performance will include the singing of the Redbank alma mater.
Also during the day, there will be a group photo in the grandstand at 5 p.m., and the dinner will begin at 6 p.m. It will feature barbecue pork, chicken, corn on the cob and more, plus desserts from the Putneyville Store.
The evening will be topped off with a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.
Leading up to the reunion, Gourley said organizers are planning to hold a cleanup and work day at the park. He said the effort would also benefit the Clarion County Fair, which rolls into the park just a couple of weeks after the reunion.
“We want to plant a lot of flowers,” Gourley said. “We’re hoping to have a little flower heaven up there.”
Anyone interested in being a part of the planning can attend the group’s next meeting on Saturday, April 15, at 10 a.m. at the Redbank Valley Public Library.
Those looking to register for the reunion, or for more information, can visit the “RVHSreunion” page on Facebook.
Gourley said the event is going to bring together several generations of Redbank graduates.
“We’re hearing from people age 30 through 90,” he said. “It’s exciting.”