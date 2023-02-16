BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area School Board was presented a plan Monday night to continue early dismissals on Friday during the 2023-2024 school year.
Superintendent Erich May said his recommendation is based on the results of a parent survey, along with support of teachers and administrators.
A recent survey of parents showed that 67.4 percent of parents who responded to the survey favor continuing the two-hour early dismissal on Friday.
May said, “In the summer of 2020, we weren’t sure whether we would even be allowed to open in the fall. We were positioning ourselves for any modality, so we went to half-day Fridays in the fall of 2020. That was a full year of half-day Fridays. The following year we saw a significant decrease in parents planning to do the online learning, but we still wanted to offer” that option; “we didn’t want to lose those kids to cyber charters. The compromise at that time was to go to two-hour” early dismissal on Fridays for 2021-2022.
A year ago parents were surveyed and the majority favored keeping the early dismissals on Friday. “This year we are confronted with the same question and we sent out a survey. Among those who responded, support for the modified Friday, support for the early-out on Friday is steady in the public,” he said. Some of the comments submitted by parents included appreciation for being able to start weekend activities early and to have some flexibility in scheduling appointments.
“We, as an administrative team, are really glad teachers can also make some appointments on Friday without creating a need for additional class coverage in a world where it’s increasingly difficult to get substitute teachers,” May said.
“The main idea at this point is about the quality of instruction,” he said. “As an instructional leadership team, it is our position that we are able to provide even better curriculum and instruction when we have additional time for collaboration and preparation. Our teachers need and deserve more time for planning and preparation. We are seeing quality over quantity. We are not babysitters, we are teachers.”
Board members also stressed the importance of continued cleaning in the schools. Board member Matt Park said, “Even though COVID is going away, the cleanliness of our buildings should be a high priority and I hope that we are still focusing on that in the times that we are not in the buildings.”
Occupation tax
Discussion continued on the occupation assessment tax.
Board members asked if there is any way to change the method of collecting the tax, eliminating some of the problems people are facing. The tax is currently being collected by Berkheimer.
Business manager Ellen Neyman said changing would be difficult, since Berkheimer is the agency being used by most entities in the county.
Board member Luc Doolittle questioned the possibility of going to a one-tier tax rather than the three tiers, and board member Herb McConnell repeated his belief that eliminating the tax would be “a chance to do something for at least one group of our taxpayers.”
Neyman said that anyone who has any problems with paying their tax is welcome to contact the district business office. “I would prefer people call us” rather than trying to contact Berkheimer, she said. “We will work with them.”
Budget talks
As the board begins work on the 2023-24 budget, Neyman presented a brief review of last year’s revenues, pointing out items, such as ESSER revenue which began with COVID, that are temporary. The next school year “will be the last year for federal ESSER funding,” she said. She also pointed out that much of the federal funding is designated for specific uses within the district.
She gave a chart that showed how real estate taxes increased after the occupational tax was eliminated. During the school years from 2009-2010 to 2016-2017, there were five real estate tax increases, at an annual 2.5 percent increase. Since the occupational tax was reinstated in 2017, there have been three real estate tax increases, at an average of 1.4 percent. She reminded the board that any real estate tax increase is now limited by the Act I index.
Next month she will present a preliminary revenue projection for next year, again reminding the board that no funding amounts have yet been announced by the state.
Next meeting
At next week’s meeting, to be held at 7 p.m. Monday in the LGI room at Hickory Grove, the board will be asked to approve the 2023-2024 school calendar and the clean audit recently received by the district.