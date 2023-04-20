BROOKVILLE — A budget for the 2023-2024 school year without any proposed tax increase is still being discussed by the Brookville Area School Board.
At the board’s monthly meeting Monday night, business administrator Ellen Neyman gave an overview of proposed expenditures and anticipated revenues. She said at this time exact numbers are not final, because the amount of state and federal funding to be received is still unknown.
Based on last year’s allocations, anticipated revenue for next year’s budget is $28,903,764 from local, state and federal sources, with additional money available from the budgetary reserve and transfers to capital as part of the district’s five-year development plan. Budgeted expenses at this time are $30,729,973.
Neyman reminded the board that the 2023-2024 school year is the last year for the federal ESSER funding, which is helping maintain salary/benefits in the district.
She told the board that the time to make any changes to the budget ideally would be during the May 8 work session, but changes can be made later, until the final budget is adopted at the June 19 meeting. After the preliminary budget is adopted at the May 15 meeting, it will be on display for review by the public for 30 days.
Cafeteria budget
Food services director Becky Kammerdeiner presented her proposed budget for the 2023-2024 school year, which is separate from the district’s general budget. “We are self-sustaining,” she said.
She anticipates expenditures of $1,283,834, saying “there are a lot of unknowns. I don’t know where the federal reimbursement is going to come down for breakfast and lunch.” However, again “next year students will continue to eat breakfast and lunch for free.” Adult lunch prices will be $4.50.
This year, she said, “there is 81 percent student participation for lunch and 53 percent participation for breakfast.”
Included in the expenditures are salaries and benefits, including “four positions yet to be filled. Food and supplies are just shy of $700,000, which is a 10 percent increase over this year.” For the current school year she had budgeted a 17 percent increase for food items, “which was a pretty good prediction.”
Also included is $47,000 for an outdoor freezer at Pinecreek Elementary School.
Kammerdeiner projects revenue will also be $1,283,834, which includes income from Head Start contracts and ala carte sales, as well as state and federal reimbursements for breakfast and lunch meals.
Other action
- Superintendent Erich May announced that Carrier Funeral Home in Brookville is offering a new $500 scholarship, to be awarded to “a graduating senior whose time here has been marked by service to others. We are grateful for that.”
- The board also accepted a gift of $15 for the high school library, given in memory of Bill Brush by the Class of ‘74.
- A bid was awarded to CBF Contracting, Inc. of Sligo for the construction of five benches along the high school cafeteria and the installation of two windows for the Hickory Grove office. The bid was the low bid received, in the amount of $120,252, with an alternate bid of $12,390 for windows of higher quality and better match with existing windows.
- The board also approved the purchase of a discus cage net at a cost of $1,547.95 and a timing control console for the pool at a cost of $2,490. These items will be paid from the athletic ticket fund.
- Approved were 12 sessions for the Title I Summer Literacy Program, to be held July 10-27 at Hickory Grove; 12 sessions for the Extended School Year Program, also to be held July 10-27 at Hickory Grove; and summer school, to be held June 5 to July 17 at the high school. The program will be contracted through Nittany Learning Services. The cost for summer school will be $135/course for BASD students and $160/course for students from other districts.
The next regular meeting of the Brookville Area School Board will be a work session at 6 p.m. Monday, May 8, in the LGI room at Hickory Grove.