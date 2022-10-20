BROOKVILLE — Brookville Area School Board member Fred Park was presented a certificate in recognition of his 55 years of service to the school district during Monday night’s meeting of the board.
Superintendent Erich May presented the certificate from the Pennsylvania School Boards Association recognizing Park’s “55 years of service to the district, including 20 years on the school board.”
He also presented notes written by students in grades 11 and 12, as well as letters written by students in first and second grades.
“It is an honor to present anything to Dr. Fred Park,” May said. “I really appreciate Dr. Park.”
The certificate was presented by the PSBA “in recognition of ongoing school board service and the long-term contributions of individuals who bring their energy, talent and values to the guidance of youth and p public education.”
Board President Don Gill said, “Anybody who knows Dr. Park knows the quality of man we’ve had for those 55 years. He has always been a leader and this district would not be the same without your leadership. I appreciate what you do, always have, and thank you for everything you have done.”
Park began his career as a fourth-grade teacher in Summerville in 1965, four years after graduating from Brookville High School as a member of the last class to graduate from the old Northside building. He also taught at Northside West and served as principal at Longview Elementary School before becoming principal at Hickory Grove.
He also serves as one of Brookville’s representatives on the Jefferson County-DuBois Area Vocational-Technical Joint Operating Committee.
Park’s philosophy has always been to “do what’s best for our children. I taught before there was Title I” and he still strongly supports programs to advance the knowledge of students, such as STEM projects.