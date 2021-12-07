BROOKVILLE — A decision may be reached this week on whether or not masks will be required in the Brookville School District.
At Monday night’s meeting of the Brookville Area School Board, superintendent Erich May said “The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has extended the masking order stay to December 8. That is the date when the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on the Commonwealth Court decision to overturn the masking order. We currently have a December 8 decision date that will keep you and the public informed. I would expect a robocall on the night of the 8th to address the current status of the mask mandate.”
May said the district’s dashboard “currently shows five positive cases among the students. Last year at this time we had one positive case in the student body. Our numbers continue to be up from last year, but they are down from the beginning of the year.”
Visitors
- Christina Wesson, mother of a sixth-grader, said, “CRT (Critical Race Theory) doesn’t seem to be a big thing here; a lot of people will say it’s not being taught. But my son said they watched a video from Discovery Education and when we asked” him about the video, he said a part of the video was where they were hooking people up to machines and they were bringing in people of other races, showing that we are pre-disposed to feel a certain way negatively about other races.
Wesson said she and her husband were able to watch the video with former Hickory Grove principal Jessica Lindsay, who also agreed that part of the video was inappropriate.
She encouraged the board to be aware of what is being taught. “The first part of the video made perfect sense, went right along with everything I ever learned in school about racism and segregation. I’m not saying we shouldn’t teach those things; we absolutely should. We need to see the good and the bad, and learn from that bad.”
Wesson said, “I’m asking you to take a look at the video. I know it’s not possible to watch every video the teachers are going to use, but at least the teachers should be watching and be award. When my son was talking about this video, that is the part he remembered. I know there are a lot of people around here that don’t want to see CRT taught in our schools. But they aren’t going to hand out a book and say ‘Here is your CRT classes.’ They are going to bring it in a little bit at a time, when they think people aren’t paying attention.”
She said, “Kids are like sponges; they soak this stuff up. We need to take responsibility and pay attention to what our kids are learning in school.” She asked the board members to watch the video and “help the teachers help the kids learn the right thing. In my opinion CRT is not the right thing. Help us be more aware.”
- Elisha Burns congratulated the new board members and encouraged them to read “Leading in Tough Times” by John Maxwell. “His guidance is aligned with biblical principles. It is not an easy time to be a leader and all of our leaders should be in our prayers. And I want to tell all of you that you are in mine,” she said.
She also said she wanted “to share some really positive things that are happening in our Brookville schools this year. We have some outstanding educators that have really taken the lead on providing some school and community functions.” She talked about the penny wars for the homeless, students collecting can tabs for St. Jude Children’s Hospital and students making gifts for nursing home residents. “There are really amazing things that happen in these hallways every day,” she said.
- Randy McGaughey also spoke briefly about CRT, saying he will continue “refuting the terms of CRT, based on the oppressor oppresses the oppressed. People of white skin are considered oppressors, those with darker skin are considered the oppressed.”
Personnel
- Ellen Neyman was appointed as delegate and Carol Shields as alternate to the Jefferson County Tax Collection Committee.
- Added to the list of day-to-day substitutes were Emily Freshmen-Brent of Shippenville, teacher; Leanna Allshouse of Brookville, food services; and Mallory Park, teacher or nurse substitute.
- Ethan Brentham was approved as a volunteer for the swimming program.
- Elice Hamaker Morelock was approved as a mentor for Stacy Rice.
- Bryan Provance was approved as advisor for the new Fishing Club.
Other business
The new members of the board were also welcomed by Don Gill and Fred Park.
“These are interesting times to be in education,” Park said, “and there is always room for a fresh look.”
Gill told them “it definitely will be challenging. It is one of the best educations I’ve ever received. Don’t be afraid to speak your piece.”
- May reported on the Penny War project at Hickory Grove to raise money for the homeless. “I want to thank our students and families for raising $3,500 as part of the homelessness awareness effort” organized by Brittany Nowacki, director of special education and homeless liaison.
- He also congratulated board member Don Gill who will referee the AA state championship game. The game will be played Friday afternoon, December 10, in Hersheypark Stadium, with Southern Columbia and Serra Catholic going for the title.
- May updated the board on the construction of the new maintenance shop. The foundation has been laid, but due to shipping delays the building most likely will not be completed until later in January.
He also refreshed the board’s memory on the ongoing building projects, included windows at North Side, air conditioning for the auditorium and main gym at the high school and a new press box at the stadium. Amos Rudolph of Seneca is the architect for all projects.
The next scheduled meeting of the Brookville Area School Board will be a work session at 6 p.m. Monday, January 10, 2022, at Hickory Grove.