BROOKVILLE — “This has been a very strong season for wrestling, basketball and also for swimming,” Superintendent Erich May said Monday night as he reviewed the winter sports season for the school board.
“We are so proud of our athletes and so grateful for the time and talent of all our coaches,” he said.
“Boys basketball had 21 athletes on the junior varsity and varsity teams, 11 on the ninth grade team, 14 on the eighth grade team and 14 on the seventh grade team,” he said. “The JV team was undefeated this year and so was the ninth-grade team. After a strong season, the varsity team lost in the first-round of state play.”
He said “the girls basketball team was 8-12 on the season. They had 19 athletes on the JV and varsity squads.”
May said “there were 26 grapplers in junior varsity and varsity, and 12 in the junior high” wrestling program. “We had 11 regional qualifiers and six state qualifiers. They won the regional tournament for the first time since 1997. Another highlight this year was that Coach Klepfer recorded his 300th win. At Hershey, Cole Householder took seventh place, Bryce Rafferty, sixth; and Don Rensel, second.”
He said 17 girls and 11 boys were on this year’s swimming team and “they’ve got nine state qualifiers going to Bucknell on Thursday. We wish them the best.”
“Junior high volleyball had a big turn-out” with 44 girls for try-outs “and they maintained a roster of 32,” May said.
“What that adds up to in terms of participation is 177 athletes participating in winter sports, a remarkable percentage of Brookville students.” He said that number of participants “compares to 145 last year, so those numbers are up. Spring sports practices are underway, with 175 athletes signed up for spring sports, compared with 171 last year, so we are basically holding steady in spring sports.”
Board member Fred Park said “one of the three pillars of education is athletics,” along with academics and arts. “I believe for a student to receive all they need to become a complete and full person, it’s all about education, and athletics is a part of that. I believe there are many things students learn in athletics that they can’t learn in other areas. It just provides another aspect of our completeness.”
Board member Erin Schiafone also reported that “four of our swimmers who also compete for the YMCA but are trained by our high school team, have qualified for YMCA nationals. That is a first ever for Brookville, so that is another shout-out for our high school coaches.”
Mental health
Concerned about the increasing mental health needs in public education, May said he will ask the board to approve a new kind of service as a pilot program.
“Sometimes we try to put additional services into place and it doesn’t work. The kind of supply shortage we see on the construction side is matched by a labor shortage on all sides,” he said. “We’ve done a few things this year to provide additional services and supports to students.” One success this year in the district was increasing the presence of the Intermediate Unit’s social worker. We have Jenny Lynch here five days a week instead of three to increase students’ access to counseling and support.”
In the new program, the district would have an agreement with a local mental health therapist “who would be available to do targeted group therapy. We see this as another way to provide counseling and therapy to students.” He said the school counselor would identify students who need the additional support.
Budget discussion
Business administrator Ellen Neyman continued guiding the board in its preparation of the 2022-2023 district budget, reviewing revenue projections for the coming year.
Neyman said one-third of the budgeted revenue comes from local sources, which include various local taxes, student fees, facility rentals, donations and fees. With some activities returning to a more normal state, she anticipates a possible two percent increase in local revenue during the next budget year.
Most of the budget comes from the state grants and subsidies, which make up two-thirds of the budget. “Many of the allocations are formula driven, and we will be listening closely to news coming out of Harrisburg,” she said, as the state budget is finalized. “We don’t know yet what our share of the pie will be,” but based on early reports, she anticipates an increase in state funding this year.
She said it is still too early to know what federal funding will be made available to the district.
Overall, she anticipates possibly a five percent increase in revenue from all sources for the 2022-2023 budget.
Next month she will review anticipated expenditures, with a proposed budget to be adopted in May and a final budget prepared for adoption in June.
Construction update
May gave an update on several construction projects in the district.
He said construction on the new maintenance building “has been slowed a little bit by the weather. But they have been working on plumbing and electric, and we might see a concrete floor being poured next week. The architect understands we want to fully occupy the building by June, because we plan to have an auction of unwanted materials in July and raze the old building in August.”
He said the Northside windows project and high school auditorium HVAC project “are both out to bid and those bids are due this Thursday, with the hope that we potentially have bids for the board to approve next Monday night.”
May said “it is increasingly difficult to get construction materials and we are asking everyone to be realistic” about completion dates for projects. For the Northside project, “we are insisting that it happen in June, July and August, when students are out of the building. That will potentially mean the job doesn’t get finished until the summer of 2023. If the windows don’t come in until fall or winter, we will wait until we have that opening without kindergarteners in the building.
Audience comments
Randy McGaughey talked about the 1619 Project, telling the board “it it’s not already in our schools, it will be.” He also said students need to learn more “about our black history heroes.”
Tabitha Coyne told the board the occupation tax is segregating people. “It is illegal and needs to go away,” she said. Coyne also asked if there are any teachers who would be interested in providing group therapy sessions for students facing mental health challenges.
The Brookville Area School Board will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. next Monday, March 21, in the Hickory Grove gym.