BROOKVILLE — Renovations to the football field and track at Brookville Area High School came one step closer to happening when the school board voted Monday night to hire ELA Sport for design and consulting services for the project.
Approved in the contract were a topographic survey and project baseman services, as well as necessary soil testing. The contract fee for all the services to be provided is $21,300, with preliminary work to begin this month.
The stadium project will include replacing the track and fence, and installing artificial turf on the field. No tax increase will be necessary as there is sufficient money in the district’s capital projects fund to pay for the new turf, track and fence.
The board also approved two change orders for additional work at the press box and the HVAC installation at the high school. The change orders included $2,100 to CBF Contracting, Inc., for additional materials and labor at the press box, and $2,695.38 to Fred L. Burns, Inc. for additional materials and labor for the HVAC project.
Student report
Student representative Kat Kelly gave her first report to the board, highlighting Homecoming activities, which included Spirit Week, the tailgate party with many clubs participating, and the Homecoming game.
She also reported on upcoming activities at the school, including winter sports now in preseason, the all-school musical “Mamma Mia,” =Halloween window painting and the Veterans Day parade.
Personnel
- Employment — Becky Shields was hired as a part-time secretary/health aide at Northside, filling a vacancy created by the resignation in December 2020. Milton Ragsdale was transferred as a custodian at the high school to Hickory Grove.
Four employees were approved for a leave of absence during the school year. Some will be covered by FMLA provisions and others by unpaid leave.
- Substitutes — Added to the list of day-to-day substitutes was Kimberlee Mackey of Clarion, secretary or aide at Northside and Pinecreek.
- Coaches and volunteers — Approved for girls basketball were Mrk Powell, head coach; Kait Hill, first assistinant coach; Rich Rhodes and Patty Weaver, assistant coaches; and Jim Hill, Brandi Rafferty, Leslie Blair, Madi Hill, Chris Hill, Abby Park, John Elkin and Megan Truman, volunteers.
Approved for boys basketball were Dalton Park, head coach; Bud Baughman, first assistant; Jim McCracken, Rich Rhoades and Rod Reitz, assistant; and Dan Park and Holly May, volunteers.
Approved to assist in the pit orchestra for the school musical were teachers Ron Ramolt and Laura Grabigel. They will be paid a maximum of $300 each. Also approved to assist in the pit orchestra were Chris Long, Mary Brooks, Sarah Dawson, Sue Schmader, Garrett Rowan and Rob Heichel.
- Supplemental contract — A supplemental contract for $537.50 for the first semester was approved for child specific aide Sheila DeMotte.
- Approved as bus drivers for the school year were Amanda Hunt and Michael Group.
Visitors
Randy McGaughey continued his presentation of Republican and Democratic platforms on issues which he feels will affect the schools.
“Normalizing problems aren’t the way to take them,” he said. “It may not be in our district yet, but it’s coming. It is so important who we elect in next month’s election. Who we elect affects our school district.”
The next meeting of the Brookville Area School Board will be a work session at 6 p.m. Monday, November 14 in the LGI room at Hickory Grove Elementary School.