BROOKVILLE — Exciting new opportunities for students were reported to the Brookville Area School Board Monday evening by the board’s representatives to Jeff Tech and the IU6.
Fred Park said Jeff Tech has “received $1.1 million to complete the Farm to Refrigerator program. Construction will be a go!” He expressed the schools’ thanks to Sen. Cris Dush, Rep. Brian Smith and Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson “for pushing this across the goal line.”
He also mentioned briefly an article in Monday’s Courier Express, noting that Jeff Tech was among the four finalists in the School of the Year competition sponsored by Tomorrow’s Technician Magazine and WIX Filters.
Matt Park described two new labs recently developed at Intermediate Unit 6 through grants received for the facility.
“In the basement of the building they built two new components,” he said. “They built a new independent living lab, which essentially is a new ADA apartment. They provide the learning space for students to acquire skills to live independently upon graduation.” He said the apartment contains fully-working appliances such as a washer and range, “so they can learn the skills they would need to move forward with their lives.”
The second lab allows “students to learn about trades and other things to help them to move into the work environment after they graduate. Before this the closest lab was in Pittsburgh and it cost an astronomical amount of money to send kids down there. We want to encourage people to use it as much as possible because it really is a good thing,” he said.
Members of the board also congratulated everyone involved in last week’s school musical, Mamma Mia! Amanda Mignogna said seeing the show is encouraging younger students to become involved and Park said he commends and applauds “all involved It is a tremendous experience for all our students.”
Finance and programs
During their brief business meeting, the board accepted a donation of $25 from Gigliotti and Walker, DMD, PC from Punxsutawney, for use by the high school robotics team, and a donation of $500 fromBerry Global, Inc. for use at Hickory Grove.
• Appointed as delegates to the Jefferson County Tax Collection Committee was Ellen Neyman, with Kathy Ruth as the first alternate.
• Approved was a three-year agreement with Brookville Area Little League, for use of McKinley Field and Northside Field.
Personnel
• Resignations were accepted from Beth Hetrick and Rod Reitz. Hetrick has been a custodian with the district more than 17 years and will retire December 2. Reitz resigned as an assistant for boys basketball.
• Hired were Kelsey Allgeier as a part-time food service worker at Hickory Grove; Tiara Tetlow as a child specific aide at Pinecreek, Camille Reitz as a part-time food service worker at the high school and Donna Hunsbarger as a permanent part-time food service worker. The board also approved the transfer of Mary Beth Dougherty from full-time food service worker to permanent part-time food service worker at Hickory Grove.
• Added to the list of day-to-day substitutes was Mikayla Aikins of Brookville, child specific aide.
• Approved for long-term substitute status were GracieCressley, Elena Cubellis, Kendra Donahue, Magdalyn Brown and Courtney Schonbachler under terms outlined in the current three-year agreement with the Brookville Area Education Association.
• Supplemental contracts were approved for Jason Hoffman, Science Olympiad; Meagan Shaw, choral director; and Andilynne Kalkbrenner, Drama Club director.
Approved as coaches and volunteers were:
• Girls basketball — Jill McLaughlin and Lauren Hergert, volunteers.
• Boys basketball — Ben Pete, first assistant; Bud Baughman, Ben Whitling, Sara Haines, Matt Reitz, Brad Butcher and Jake Lewis, volunteers.
• Wrestling — Evan Delong, Seth Walker, Dave Black, Roland Reitz, Quean Smith, Troy Burkett and Vincent Esposito, volunteers.
• Swimming — Luc Doolittle, volunteer
• Cheer — Sharon Miller, volunteer.
Brief reports were also given by Superintendent Eric May and student representative Kat Kelly.
The next meeting of the Brookville Area School Board will be its reorganization meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, December 5 in the LGI room at Hickory Grove. The monthly business meeting will be held immediately following the reorganization.