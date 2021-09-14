BROOKVILLE — Opportunities for Brookville students to have more outdoor classes and activities are being considered as part of the Brookville Area School District’s use of federal COVID-relief grants.
At Monday night’s work session of the school board, Superintendent Erich May reviewed a list of ideas gathered from focus groups comprised of parents, faculty and staff.
The district will receive $3.5 million in ARP (American Rescue Plan Act) funds, to be used by the district during the next three years. May reminded the board that there are specific uses allowed by the funding. “We have to submit a plan by the end of November,” he said.
“Certain expenditures are required. We are required to spend money on after-school programming, summer school programming and reading support,” May said. “We are also looking at after-school programming in junior high, and increased services in speech and language.”
Additional items being considered are pavilions, one at each school; a high school green house, a junior high amphitheater, a playground at Hickory Grove and increased bottle-filling stations.
“The pavilions were one of the most popular ideas that came up out of the focus groups,” he said. Students would be able to sit in the pavilions for classes, recess and lunch. “The pavilions will allow students to have more class time outside. It also has the advantage of being a facility that the public could enjoy after hours.”
May said the proposed use of the funding “is a balanced approach,” but it’s not too late to contact him by email with other suggestions.
Mask mandateMay also addressed the mask mandate, saying that “communication from the Pennsylvania Department of Education” lists those who might be subject to penalties for failure to implement the control measures of the mandate. “This letter from the state Department of Education also makes clear that some districts’ liability insurers have started canceling coverage as a result of those districts’ possible illegal conduct in purposeful violation of the law,” he said.
May read statements from Sen. Cris Dush and Rep. Bryan Smith. In his statement, Sen. Dush said, “In view of the threats for non-compliance facing the school districts, I am asking all parents to understand the situation of their school boards as they try to sort through the conflicting guidance and legal issues that the Wolf Administration is forcing on them. Until these are resolved please work with your respective school district.”
Rep. Smith said, “As we learn more the governor’s new mask mandate, my colleagues and I will look for ways to restore this decision-making ability to local school officials. We will consider legislative and other avenues to restore local control.”
May said, “We are in a position now where we have to wait for the courts to decide.”
He said the schools currently have “11 positive cases and 77 in quarantine. Last year a close contact list was typically 20 kids. This year the lists are shorter, averaging between five and ten. We have more positives right now than we typically had last year, but fewer quarantines.”
Several parents addressed the board, before and after the meeting, protesting the district’s implementation of the mandate. Some gave warnings as to the district’s future if the mask mandate is not dropped, while others listed demands they want to see enacted as long as the mandate continues.
Bus Safety
Alexandrea Lindemuth asked to board to revisit the safety issue for students living on Snyder Road.
“The location in which students have to walk is not a safe location. There is no berm. If there is an oncoming car, there is no sidewalk. All the people on Snyder Road have requested a van” because the hill is not safe.
“I am asking for a rule of exception,” she said, “so the kids won’t basically have to climb down the bank. I’m asking for the board to look into this a little bit more, maybe travel that road on their own and consider giving a van for transportation. I know you’re not able to give everybody transportation for the vans, but I think safety is an exception to that rule once in a while. I know it’s hard and the funds are tight, but if you can look into that, it would be great.”
The next meeting of the transportation committee will be held September 21 in the LGI room at Hickory Grove.
Fall sports
A brief report was given on the falls sports events in the district.
May said “there over 1,000 people at the football game Friday. It was a great night. The team is off to a strong start, 3-0. Coach Park has basically the same numbers as last year, with 42 on roster.”
He said there are “192 athletes this fall, which is really great, a really strong percentage of our students.”
New members
Elisha Burns was welcomed to her first meeting as a member of the board. She will serve for three months, filling the vacancy created by the resignation of Rick Ortz. She was selected by the board following open interviews at a special meeting held August 31.
The board will decide next week how to fill a second vacancy on the board, created by the resignation of Carol Schindler last week.
The next meeting of the Brookville Area School Board will be held Monday, September 20 at 7 p.m. in the gym at Hickory Grove.